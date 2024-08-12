Ghanaian Bride Marries Her Childhood Bestie, Shares Heartwarming Story In Video
- A video of a Ghanaian woman sharing how she met her lovely husband has gone viral on social media
- In the video, the young woman shared fond memories of her partner, recounting that they met in Sunday School
- Netizens who saw the video were touched and took to the comment section to express their views
A Ghanaian woman has warmed hearts after recounting how her journey started with her beloved husband. In a viral video, she noted that they met when they were just kids.
She said they were in the same church and attended Sunday School together. At that age, they had no idea their innocent friendship would one day blossom into a lifelong love story.
"Michael and I met when we were in Sunday School. We were in the 7 to 9 years class. The first day I saw him, he was this annoying boy and he had this shoe that got me so pissed," she said amid laughter.
The pretty young lady noted that their relationship was a blend of friendship and familiarity. She did not realise how much their feelings had developed into love until they started dating a year ago.
Ghanaian lady shares what she likes about Michael
Sharing her story in the viral video, the anonymous lady, who was getting her makeup done for her wedding ceremony, opened up about why she loves Michael, citing his caring nature.
"Michael has been a man since he was a boy, which makes him dependable. He's always thinking three steps ahead. He's responsible."
Watch the video below:
Netizens touched by the lady's story
The young lady's story touched the hearts of many on social media. They went to the comments section to express their views.
@Naa Koshie wrote:
"On behalf of the AAG(Awwwn Association Of Ghana) I say awwwwwwwn."
@Nana Atobrah wrote:
"Upon all the shoe you fell buy him some."
@Benfaa wrote:
"I have to start going to church."
@Yaa oforiwaa dankyi wrote:
"Seek ye first the the kingdom of God and all other things shall be added unto you. this is beautiful."
@naaisabellaaryee wrote:
"Sunday Day School."
@Nana ama Debrate wrote:
"Let me be a Sunday school madam errr."
Ghanaian sweethearts marry after 18 years
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young Ghanaian woman disclosed how long it took her and her partner to get married.
She noted in a video that they dated for 18 years before her lover walked her down the aisle.
Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
Source: YEN.com.gh
