A video of a Ghanaian TikToker displaying kindness to a trader has warmed hearts on social media

The young man in the video gifted the woman who sold roasted yam and plantain by the roadside some money to invest in her business

The gesture brought smiles to the faces of netizens who saw the video as they shared their views in the comment section

A young Ghanaian TikTok user brought a smile to the face of a woman who sold roasted yam and plantain after he displayed kindness to her.

The young man visited the woman by the roadside and asked how he could make her day in a TikTok video.

In response, the woman said he wanted him to promote her business on his TikTok page. However, the young man was unsatisfied because he wanted to give her a tangible gift.

He then asked what else she wanted, promising to make her wish a reality. The woman said she wanted GH¢1,000.

To her amusement, the young man pulled some Ghana cedi notes from her bag and handed them to her. When she counted them, they amounted to GH¢1,000. She was overwhelmed with joy and expressed her gratitude to the young man.

Watch the video below:

Netizens hail McBliss

Netizens who saw the video of McBliss exhibiting kindness to the woman were impressed. While some thanked him on behalf of the woman, others also dared him to do the same for them.

@Ladyshai wrote:

"I dare you to get me a mini fridge."

@AJ wrote:

"I dare u to pay my fees for me."

@linintowns wrote:

"But what do you do for a living?"

@Daakye hemaa wrote:

"God bless you Mcbliss."

@OpokuAgyemangPericles wrote:

"Mcblissss I have dare u saaa."

@BAND wrote:

"God richly bless you mcbliss."

@Redbeauty wrote:

"I dare you to buy me iphone 13pro max."

@Alkaline_ wrote:

"Bro you are too much but do some for me too, I dare you to buy me iPhone."

@KKD CUTZ wrote:

"God bless us."

@NANA YAW(D) wrote:

"God bless you bro . but next time use ur right hand to give... thank you."

@Baba Alhassan wrote:

"Allah will replenish your resources in abundance McBliss."

Followers gift street hawker gifted thousands of cedis

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the followers of a Ghanaian TikToker have expressed love to her by gifting her money.

In an online video, Official Gunshot TV presented GH¢3,000 to the street hawker. The content creator also spoke to YEN.com.gh to explain why he loved to use his platform to help the needy.

Netizens who saw the video were impressed and expressed their views in the post's comment section.

