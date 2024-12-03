A Ghanaian woman and her husband were overwhelmed with emotions after they reunited in Ghana

The couple were captured in a viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok hugging and kissing each other the KIA

Many who chanced on their viral video on social media flooded the comment section with kind words

A video of a Ghanaian husband and wife reuniting after many months of separation has warmed hearts on social media.

The couple were spotted at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) hugging each other in a warmed emotional embrace amid kisses.

A Ghanaian Husband And HIS Wife Reunite at the Kotoka International Airport after many years of separation. Photo credit: @viviahbb/TikTok.

Upon sighting her husband coming out on the arrival at the KIA's Terminal, the woman could not hide her joy after meeting her partner for the first time in years.

The Ghanaian couple's display of affection towards each other in the open drew eyebrows from the crowd at the airport.

Ghanaian couple's reunion video goes viral

The video of the Ghanaian couple went viral on social media, sparking reactions from netizens.

@Lady Ann said:

"Airport mpo nie na fie."

@Miss Mhonte commented:

"I was waiting to do this with him on his arrival at the airport but he broke my heart."

@JayNet also commented:

"The prayer of every Ghanaian is to be able to get PR and return home to their loved ones , may we all testify like this."

@Queen Zee wrote:

"I’m so happy for you even though I don’t know you guys. We’ll cheer others on till it’s our turn."

