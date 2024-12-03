A touching video of a Ghanaian lady complaining after relocating abroad has been trending on social media

The lady made it known that living in Jordan was tough and pleaded with God to help with these struggles

Many netizens who took to the comments section of the video have urged the lady to return to Ghana again

A young Ghanaian lady who recently relocated to Jordan to seek greener pastures has opened up about life in the Gulf country.

This comes after she posted a video of herself on her TikTok page, in which she was captured alone in a room, looking very sad.

A Ghanaian lady cries out over hardship in a touching video after relocating to Jordan. Photo credit: @his.fav.last.baby1/TikTok

She made it known via the caption of the video that living in Jordan was not easy, adding that sometimes she feels like giving up on the quest for which she relocated to that country.

She then prayed to God to strengthen and help her in times of difficulty.

"So help me, Lord. Life in Jordan is not easy; sometimes I feel like giving up," she said in the caption, accompanied by a crying emoji.

The sad video, which has highlighted the plight of Ghanaians living abroad, raked in 100 likes and more than 20 comments.

Ghanaians comfort the young woman

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video comforted the young woman. Others also urged her to consider returning to Ghana.

Empressbaby1 stated:

"My dear is not easy but try ur best kk, may God make it easier for us"

BLESSING added:

"Me too am in Jordan."

Akua.lovistic added:

"Dear God will strengthen you."

Kofi broke man remarked:

"Forget about the money and come menua don’t street urself."

Ama the hustle wrote:

"Come home la, we are enjoying here ooooo."

Man unhappy with claims of hardship in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that a Ghanaian man had rubbished popular claims of hardship in Ghana.

In a TikTok video, the man stated that some people's claims that the country was in a crisis were untrue and invalid.

He said there were jobs in the country, claiming those unwilling to work hard were the ones who often complained.

