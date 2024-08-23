A young Ghanaian lady has become the favourite of Ghanaian men online after she cautioned them against broke girls

In a video, she urged men to date women who have money and who could support them financially in times of difficulty

She further said in the TikTik clip that women who could not cater for themselves were a liability to men who date them

A young Ghanaian lady has advised men to avoid dating girls who bring nothing to the table.

In a video shared on TikTok by @brown_skin231, the unidentified lady said men deserved women who would support them in their time of need.

A young lady advises Ghanaian men to avoid broke girls and date rich women. Photo credit: @brown_skin231/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The young lady opined that any woman who could not provide for her own basic needs would end up being a liability to her man.

As a result, the young Ghanaian lady advised men to avoid broke girls and go for rich and financially stable women to build meaningful relationships.

"I want to remind the men that they should not go for stingy girlfriends. A stingy girlfriend who cannot pay for her transportation to visit you," she stated.

"So dear men, if you are going for a woman, go for one who has money. Take a girl who is not stingy, a girl who can also take you out and shower you with gifts," she added.

Ghanaian men praise the young lady

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian men were spotted in the comment section praising the young lady for her assertion. Some of the comments are compiled below:

@Humble Lion reacted:

"Thank you my lady, we are tired of babe send ne Transport Arhh."

@curtis Boateng 50 also reacted:

"Brother hood will protect you."

@Richk2 said:

"Brotherhood let’s gather here and protect this goddess."

@Oceanz Enterprise also said:

"Edey bore me pass those girl that even water they will ask u."

@KOJO EUROPE commented:

"IGP, please protect this lady for us."

Ghanaian men advised to build themselves

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh also reported that a woman had also advised struggling Ghanaian men to prioritise building themselves over chasing women.

The woman, known online as Adwoa Konadu, stated men with money are spoilt for options as they could attract and lure women of their taste and choice.

Aside from attracting more of the women they would be interested in, Adwoa Konadu also averred that men with money were highly regarded in society.

