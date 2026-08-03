Captain Smart commissioned a new borehole for the Gomoa Ndeum constituency in the Central Region on August 3

A video shared on X shows the Onua TV presenter drinking from the borehole before offering water to a local chief for libation

Social media users have accused Captain Smart of using the gesture to boost his bid for the NDC Gomoa West parliamentary seat

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Onua TV presenter Captain Smart has commissioned a borehole for the Gomoa Ndeum constituency in Ghana's Central Region, with footage of the event sparking a heated debate online about his motives.

Captain Smart drinks from a borehole after commissioning a project in Gomoa Ndeum in the Central Region. Image credit: captainsmartofficial

Source: Instagram

A video shared by the X account We Love Ghana on August 3 captures the media personality at the commissioning ceremony alongside a local chief and other community leaders.

At one point, Captain Smart fills a disposable cup directly from the newly installed borehole and drinks from it. He then draws more water for the chief, who uses it to pour libation before taking a sip himself.

Captain Smart's Gomoa West parliamentary bid

The gesture did not land as straightforwardly as it may have been intended. Many social media users were quick to connect the borehole project to Captain Smart's declared ambition to represent Gomoa West in parliament, accusing him of using community development as a political prop rather than a genuine act of goodwill.

The timing gives those critics something to work with. Back in June 2026, Captain Smart publicly announced his intention to enter politics, stating during an interview with social media blogger Tina News GH:

"I will contest the NDC Gomoa West parliamentary primaries and win to become the Member of Parliament."

The declaration confirmed months of speculation about his next move after years as one of Ghana's most outspoken broadcast journalists.

Reactions to Captain Smart's borehole commissioning

The borehole video drew sharp responses online, with a significant portion of commenters framing the act as political theatre ahead of the NDC primaries.

@TheRealAuspi said:

"My Gomoa people, don't fall for this Ntrikisi 😭😭."

@XKayOriginigl wrote:

"Hehehe settings."

@Ohemaaconny042 commented:

"Herh politics 😂."

Watch the Twitter video of Captain Smart commissioning the borehole and drinking from it alongside the local chief below.

Captain Smart announces MP bid

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Captain Smart announced his intention to run for a seat in Ghana's parliament.

He said he would contest for the Gomoa West parliamentary seat in the next general elections, scheduled for December 2028.

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Source: YEN.com.gh