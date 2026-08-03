Captain Smart Drinks Borehole Water After Commissioning Project in Gomoa Ndeum, Ghanaians React
- Captain Smart commissioned a new borehole for the Gomoa Ndeum constituency in the Central Region on August 3
- A video shared on X shows the Onua TV presenter drinking from the borehole before offering water to a local chief for libation
- Social media users have accused Captain Smart of using the gesture to boost his bid for the NDC Gomoa West parliamentary seat
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Onua TV presenter Captain Smart has commissioned a borehole for the Gomoa Ndeum constituency in Ghana's Central Region, with footage of the event sparking a heated debate online about his motives.
A video shared by the X account We Love Ghana on August 3 captures the media personality at the commissioning ceremony alongside a local chief and other community leaders.
At one point, Captain Smart fills a disposable cup directly from the newly installed borehole and drinks from it. He then draws more water for the chief, who uses it to pour libation before taking a sip himself.
Captain Smart's Gomoa West parliamentary bid
The gesture did not land as straightforwardly as it may have been intended. Many social media users were quick to connect the borehole project to Captain Smart's declared ambition to represent Gomoa West in parliament, accusing him of using community development as a political prop rather than a genuine act of goodwill.
The timing gives those critics something to work with. Back in June 2026, Captain Smart publicly announced his intention to enter politics, stating during an interview with social media blogger Tina News GH:
"I will contest the NDC Gomoa West parliamentary primaries and win to become the Member of Parliament."
The declaration confirmed months of speculation about his next move after years as one of Ghana's most outspoken broadcast journalists.
Reactions to Captain Smart's borehole commissioning
The borehole video drew sharp responses online, with a significant portion of commenters framing the act as political theatre ahead of the NDC primaries.
@TheRealAuspi said:
"My Gomoa people, don't fall for this Ntrikisi 😭😭."
@XKayOriginigl wrote:
"Hehehe settings."
@Ohemaaconny042 commented:
"Herh politics 😂."
Watch the Twitter video of Captain Smart commissioning the borehole and drinking from it alongside the local chief below.
Captain Smart announces MP bid
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Captain Smart announced his intention to run for a seat in Ghana's parliament.
He said he would contest for the Gomoa West parliamentary seat in the next general elections, scheduled for December 2028.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine joined YEN.com.gh in May 2025 and is head of the Entertainment Desk. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014 and has over a decade of experience in digital journalism. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.com between 2014 and 2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone for the African Olympic Committee and the International Sports Press Association. Avance Media named him the No.2 blogger in Ghana in 2020. Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh