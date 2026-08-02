Akosua, a married woman from Wassa Moseaaso in the Amansie West District, appeared on Lawson TV on July 29, 2026, to publicly beg her husband for forgiveness

DNA tests on their children confirmed that one of the children does not belong to her husband, Twumasi Kwame

Now pregnant again, Akosua is asking her husband to provide her with accommodation and financial support while paternity of the unborn child remains unresolved

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A married woman from Wassa Moseaaso in the Amansie West District of the Ashanti Region has publicly appealed to her husband for forgiveness after a DNA test revealed she had an affair that produced a child outside their marriage.

Akosua, who goes by the name Akosua Mother, made the plea during an appearance on Lawson Afisem, a domestic dispute resolution programme on Lawson TV, on July 29, 2026. She directed her appeal directly at her husband, Twumasi Kwame.

Heavily pregnant woman begs for forgiveness after cheating on her husband. Photo credit: @gettyimages

Source: Getty Images

How the marriage broke down

Akosua told the programme that Twumasi met her in 2021 and the two later married. She fell pregnant seven months after the wedding. Over time, she said, her husband's behaviour towards her shifted dramatically. She alleged he became involved with other women, which led him to neglect his responsibilities at home and withdraw financial support entirely.

After he asked her to leave the family home, Akosua said she turned to a former boyfriend for help, and the two began an affair. She later reconciled with Twumasi and became pregnant again.

When her husband requested DNA tests to confirm paternity before transferring property to the children, the results proved decisive. The first child was confirmed to be his, but the second was not. Akosua said she confessed everything to her husband at that point, apologised, and asked for forgiveness. He has refused to take her back.

Ghanaian couple tries to resolve their marital issues. Photo credit: @ghmedia.

Source: Original

Married woman plea for support

Complicating matters further, Akosua is currently pregnant for a third time. Her husband has stated he does not believe the child is his and says he can no longer continue the relationship.

Rather than arguing the point, Akosua is asking Twumasi to rent accommodation for her and provide financial support while she carries the pregnancy to term, with a DNA test to follow after the birth.

"Please, I have three children, and I am also pregnant, so he should rent a place for me to live. After I give birth, we can do a DNA test to prove the father of the child," she said on air.

She also addressed her husband directly: "Bro Kwame, please, I beg you to forgive me, rent a place for me and give me some money to start a business because I believe this pregnancy is yours. At least help me with accommodation so that we can do the DNA test later."

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Source: YEN.com.gh