A Ghanaian woman has sparked widespread debate online after narrating the painful childhood she and her sisters endured due to alleged neglect from their father

In a TikTok video, she shared that their father reportedly preferred a male child and was disappointed when their late mother gave birth to three daughters

Her story has since generated heated conversations on social media about gender bias, parental responsibility, and whether children owe care to parents who failed them

A Ghanaian woman has sparked widespread debate on social media after recounting the painful experiences she and her sisters endured while growing up under a father who allegedly neglected them because they were girls.

In a video shared on TikTok, the woman narrated the emotional trauma she and her siblings suffered during their childhood, explaining that those experiences have shaped their decision not to care for their father, who is currently seriously ill.

A Ghanaian woman has sparked debate online after explaining why she and her sisters have refused to care for their sick father. Photo credit: Halima Sulemana/TikTok

Source: TikTok

According to her, their late mother gave birth to three daughters.

However, their father was reportedly unhappy about not having a son and held strong stereotypical beliefs that made him prefer a male child over female children.

She explained that the situation became so severe that their father allegedly refused to take responsibility for them, leaving their late mother to provide for their welfare and education single-handedly.

The woman further disclosed that their father later remarried another woman who eventually gave birth to two sons.

She claimed the boys became the centre of his attention, receiving the love, care, and financial support that she and her sisters never experienced.

She alleged that whenever she and her sisters visited their father, he would drive them away from his house, showing more affection toward the two boys than he ever showed them.

The woman says she and her sisters were largely raised by their late mother after their father allegedly refused to take responsibility for them. Photo credit: Korle-bu Teaching Hospital/Facebook

Source: UGC

Due to the difficult circumstances, she said she had to take on adult responsibilities at a very young age to help her mother raise and support her younger sisters.

Today, she says she has become successful and self-reliant despite the hardships she faced growing up.

Recently, however, she received information that her father had fallen seriously ill and had been admitted to the hospital.

According to her, some family members reached out to plead with her and her sisters to help care for him.

But she insists that they will not step in to help because of the traumatic experiences they endured during their childhood.

Instead, she believes the responsibility should fall on the two sons whom their father devoted his time and resources to raising.

Her story has since triggered intense discussions on social media, with many users debating the impact of gender based stereotypes, parental neglect, and the responsibilities of children toward parents who failed them during their upbringing.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Ghanaian twin sisters married on the same day

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that twin sisters Belinda and Bernice achieved their childhood dream of getting married on the same day.

The sisters found their life partners at work, with Belinda's colleague proposing after a work trip to China, and Bernice's future husband admiring her hairstyle and eventually becoming friends.

Source: YEN.com.gh