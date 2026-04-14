AJ Sarpong has paid emotional tribute to her late father, Agogomanhene Nana Kwame Akuoko Sarpong

The renowned TV personality recalled his resilience and impact as an irreplaceable figure in her life

Social media users have expressed condolences and support following her heartfelt post

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Media personality AJ Akuoko-Sarpong has paid tribute to her late father, Nana Kwame Akuoko Sarpong, the Paramount Chief of the Asante Akyem Agogo Traditional Area.

AJ Sarpong eulogises her late father, Agogomanhene Nana Akuoko Sarpong I, in a heartfelt post. Photo source: @ajsarpong

Source: Instagram

In a post on Instagram, she laid bare the specific and irreplaceable loss a daughter feels when she loses the person she expected to witness her future.

"Daddy, who will I bring to greet when I find the one? Who will I call when I graduate again, and would tell me Wo Tiri nkwa? Who will I buy a card for on Father's Day?" she wrote in a tribute accompanied by photographs of her father, posted weeks after his passing.

AJ Sarpong described Nana Kwame Akuoko Sarpong as a man whose resilience had become something close to legend in the family, a person who had recovered from serious illness so many times that she had genuinely stopped imagining a world without him.

"Nana was a pillar. A force. A tree that would never move. Unmovable and Unshakable. He had come back from the brink so many times that I literally couldn't imagine a reality where he wasn't here," she wrote.

AJ Sarpong said returning home and not finding him there left her feeling lost, and that coming to terms with his death remained the hardest thing she has faced. She described him as "iconic, exceptional, inspiring" while reaffirming her faith in the midst of grief.

Agogomanhene Nana Kwame Akuoko Sarpong, the revered father of AJ Sarpong, reportedly passes away on March 26, 2026. Photo source: @ajsarpong

Source: Instagram

Despite the big loss, AJ Sarpong expressed gratitude to God for the man ho gave birth to her.

"Still, in all things, we thank God. And I am so thankful that God chose this iconic, exceptional, inspiring man to be my Dad. I miss you, Daddy. More than you know. ❤️"

See AJ Sarpong's Instagram post below:

AJ Sarpong's father passed away earlier this year. His death was officially announced on Thursday, March 26, 2026.

The respected chief and former politician passed away at age 87, leaving behind a legacy in leadership, governance, and public service.

Reactions to AJ Sarpong's tribute to her father

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

antoine_mensah said:

"My deepest condolences. Praying for strength for you and family. May his souls rest in peace 🕊️🙏🏾."

reginavanhelvert_ said:

"AJ may God give you strength in these difficult times. May Daddy’s soul continue to rest in peace."

miraclebaby921 said:

"It’s sad, I hail from Agogo as well, and this cuts deep. R.I.P Nana."

rocher_mkd said:

"Oh, wow, sorry, AJ. May his soul rest in perfect peace."

AJ Sarpong's sisters visit after father's death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that AJ Sarpong’s sisters had visited the Agogo palace following the death of their father.

A video of their visit showed the siblings greeting the Agogo queenmother as family members and loved ones gathered to grieve.

Source: YEN.com.gh