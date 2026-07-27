Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena announced the cancellation of the previously scheduled July 30 burial date for Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka

A member of the Kristo Asafo Mission announced the decision at a press conference on Monday, July 27, 2026, with Safo Akofena present

The Kristo Asafo Mission said the family would communicate a new burial date for the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka at a later date

The family tensions surrounding the burial of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka have deepened after the Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana, led by Kwadwo Safo Akofena, declared the previously announced 30th July burial date by his sister Sarah Adwoa Safo null and void.

Apostle Kwadwo Safo's burial is in limbo as Safo Akofena annuls his sister Sarah Adwoa Safo's scheduled July 30 date. Photo source: @kwadwosafo_jnr, @gossips24tv

Source: Instagram

Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena, leader of the Kristo Asafo Mission and the person officially in charge of his late father's body and burial arrangements, made the position clear through a spokesperson at a press conference held on Monday, July 27, 2026.

The son of the late religious leader and inventor was present alongside other members of the Mission during the announcement.

The 30th July date had been put forward by his sister, former Member of Parliament Sarah Adwoa Safo, and other members of her side of the family.

According to the Kristo Asafo Mission, that date no longer stands, and a new one will be communicated in due course.

Speaking at the press conference, a member of the Kristo Asafo Mission's council of elders noted that the new decision was taken after every effort to settle the ongoing family dispute by involving prominent personalities proved futile.

Kantanka's burial date to be announced later

With the July 30 date now formally cancelled, the Kristo Asafo Mission has urged the public to await an official announcement from the family regarding a rescheduled burial.

No alternative date was provided at the press conference.

The Instagram video detailing the annulment of Apostle Kwadwo Safo's burial date is below:

Safo Akofena named successor after will reading

The announcement follows weeks of escalating disagreement within the Kantanka family over the burial of the Apostle.

Safo Akofena was reportedly named as the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo's successor during a will reading at the Accra High Court, a development that appears to have intensified the already existing divisions over who holds authority over the burial arrangements.

Adwoa Safo accused of withholding father's body

Earlier, YEN.com.gh detailed the ongoing family dispute surrounding Apostle Kwadwo Safo, specifically accusations against former Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo regarding the custody of her father's body and a GH¢3.7 million demand for burial arrangements.

As tensions rise, the family's loss was compounded by allegations of financial demands that have stalled final funeral preparations, leaving many Ghanaians intrigued by the unfolding drama and its implications for the esteemed Kristo Asafo Mission.

Source: YEN.com.gh