Gifted Obinim, son of controversial Bishop Daniel Obinim, shared a TikTok tour of his father's newly acquired mansion in Trasacco Valley, East Legon

The controversial man of God had recently announced the purchase of the house amid ongoing marital issues with gospel singer Florence Obinim

The video, posted on Saturday July 18, 2026, quickly went viral, drawing wide attention to the plush interior of the Bishop Obinim's new property

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Gifted Obinim, the eldest son of controversial Ghanaian pastor Bishop Daniel Obinim and veteran gospel singer Florence Obinim, has given social media a front-row seat to his father's newly acquired Trasacco Valley mansion in East Legon, Accra.

Bishop Daniel Obinim’s son Gifted Obinim shows off his father’s new Trasacco Valley mansion in East Legon. Photo source: @obinimjnr, @bishop.obinim.ministries

Source: TikTok

The TikTok video, posted on Saturday, 19 July 2026, under the account @obinimjr, shows off the interior of the upscale Trasacco Valley property, captioned simply "New house/massage chair".

What viewers got, however, was far more than a massage chair — glimpses of a well-appointed residence that quickly caught attention across the platform.

Interior of Bishop Obinim's Trasacco mansion emerges

The clip offered a tour of what appears to be a lavishly furnished living space, complete with features that drew immediate commentary from viewers.

An aquarium, a lighting system and a huge TV visible in the living room particularly caught the eye of several followers.

Other footage also showed the exquisite kitchen and dining room as Obinim announced an upcoming event at his International God's Way Church in Accra.

Bishop Obinim had recently made the house purchase public, stating that he and his children now occupied the property following his much-publicised marital dispute with Florence Obinim.

Gifted's video appears to be a candid, unscripted look inside the new family base rather than a formal showcase.

The new mansion also appeared to be the latest high-profile addition to Obinim's vast properties.

Over the years, the preacher has gone viral for showing off his huge mansion and church in Tema; his guest house at Taifa, which recently was engulfed by fire; luxurious cars; and other properties he has acquired through his business enterprise and Christian ministry.

The TikTok videos showing the interior of Bishop Daniel Obinim's new mansion are below:

Reactions to Bishop Obinim's Trasacco Valley mansion

The video drew a wave of responses from Ghanaians on social media, with many impressed by what they saw.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Christina Tsatsu said:

"Eii there's even an aquarium in the house."

Cute chaos wrote:

"The Trasacco house is very nice."

Mpaebo tiefo nyame commented:

"Obinim get money."

Mina Unisex Collection said:

"Our new home is beautiful like the owner."

Bishop Obinim's son allegedly crashes father's car

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported an incident involving Bishop Obinim's son, Promise, who allegedly crashed his father's G-Wagon amid an ongoing marital crisis within the family.

The dramatic turn of events did not only raise concerns for the family's safety but also sparked widespread discussions across social media platforms regarding the pressures faced by public figures in their personal lives.

Source: YEN.com.gh