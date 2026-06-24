Bishop Daniel Obinim disclosed that his son, Promise, allegedly took his G-Wagon without permission in the middle of the night and crashed the vehicle

The development was brought to Obinim's attention by his other son, Gifted, who sent a voice note urging his father to return home and discipline his brother

Obinim told his congregation he was reluctant to return home amid his ongoing marital crisis, citing fears for his personal safety

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Ghanaian man of God Bishop Daniel Obinim has sparked alarm on social media after opening up on one of his children being involved in an accident.

Bishop Obinim's Son Promise Allegedly Crashes Father's G-Wagon Amid Marital Crisis

Source: TikTok

In recent weeks, the founder and leader of the International God's Way Church has been embroiled in a marital crisis that has dominated headlines in the country.

It started when he claimed that his wife, gospel musician Florence Obinim, had changed after associating herself with Team Legal Wives, the group formed to defend Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa Fosuh.

He said that while they were having issues, he had no intention of divorcing her.

A few days later, the man of God said he had moved out of his home and purchased a lavish Trasacco mansion to stay in amid his marital crisis, while his wife said if he wanted to divorce her, he was free to do so.

Bishop Obinim speaks about son’s accident

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page Akoto Trends on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, the preacher spoke about his son, Promise, being allegedly involved in an accident.

Addressing his congregation, the man of God said that days after leaving the house, he received a voice note from his son Gifted, complaining about his brother.

He said Gifted informed him that Promise had taken his G-Wagon, which he had left in the house for their use, gone out in the middle of the night, and crashed the vehicle.

Gifted pleaded with his father to return home and put Promise in his place because he was unable to do so, and when their mother, Florence, speaks, he does not listen to her as well.

Bishop Obinim asked his congregation if he should return home to his family, but one church member expressed concern that he might be harmed at home.

The preacher concurred and said he was inclined not to go back home because he feared for his safety, implying his wife or other parties might harm him if he returned.

While neither the man of God nor his son disclosed Promise’s condition, the manner in which they spoke about the issue indicated he was probably fine after the crash.

The TikTok video of Bishop Obinim speaking about his son’s accident is below.

Source: YEN.com.gh