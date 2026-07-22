The police have opened an investigation after a 60-year-old man collapsed at a hotel in Dutse on Tuesday, July 22

The man had checked into the hotel with a 20-year-old woman before developing breathing difficulties shortly after ordering a meal

Detectives recovered food items, drinks, and a suspected sexual enhancement substance from the hotel room for forensic examination

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A 60-year-old man died at a hotel after falling ill during what appeared to be a private visit, prompting police to launch a formal investigation into the circumstances of his death.

A 60-year-old man died in a Jigawa hotel, while police revealed items found during their investigation. Photo: Ghana Police Service

Source: UGC

According to the Jigawa police spokesperson, SP Lawan Shiisu Adam, the man had checked into the hotel in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital, alongside a 20-year-old woman on Tuesday, July 22.

He began experiencing breathing difficulties shortly after a meal was ordered, leading to a distress call being placed to the authorities.

Officers from the Yalwawa Police Division responded and transported the man to General Hospital, Dutse, where he was later confirmed dead by medical personnel.

What detectives found in the hotel room

Following the death, investigators carried out a preliminary search of the room and recovered a range of items, including food, drinks, a suspected sexual enhancement substance, and various personal belongings.

All recovered items have been retained for forensic analysis as part of efforts to establish what led to the man's sudden deterioration.

"The police immediately secured the scene and carried out a preliminary investigation," the command stated.

20-year-old woman cooperating with police

The young woman who accompanied the deceased to the hotel has been cooperating with investigators, providing details about the events that preceded his death.

Police have not designated her as a suspect or indicated she bears any responsibility for what occurred.

After the necessary medical certification and procedural requirements were fulfilled, the man's remains were released to his family for burial in accordance with religious and cultural customs.

The Jigawa State Commissioner of Police urged members of the public to refrain from circulating unverified claims about the incident, stressing that the probe would be handled professionally and without bias.

Source: YEN.com.gh