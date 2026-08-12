A popular Kasoa herbal doctor died after his home was set ablaze by unknown persons during the night on Tuesday, August 11, 2026

The fire incident followed a heated disagreement between Dr Felix Antwi Dankwa and his wife that had drawn police involvement just a day earlier

The Ghana Police Service reportedly took the wife and two male house helps into custody to assist with investigations into the fire

Dr Felix Antwi Dankwa, a renowned herbal doctor and founder of the Antwi Herbal and Spiritual Centre in Kasoa, has died after his residence was gutted by fire in what authorities are treating as a suspicious incident.

Renowned Ghanaian herbal doctor Dr Felix Antwi Dankwa passes away in a tragic house fire. Photo source: UTV Ghana

Source: Twitter

Unknown persons reportedly set the herbal practitioner's building alight during the night of Tuesday, August 11, 2026.

The blaze tore through the section of the house where Dr Antwi Dankwa lived with his wife at Kasoa New Town in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region, leaving his body burnt beyond recognition, according to reports from Adom Online.

The Antwi Herbal and Spiritual Centre CEO was reportedly asleep with his wife when the tragedy happened.

Marital dispute preceded the fatal fire

The tragedy followed a domestic dispute between the herbal practitioner and his wife, which had escalated to the point where both were taken to the Kasoa Police Station just a day before the fire incident.

According to reports, the late Dankwa and his wife had allegedly been having marital issues and were reportedly in the process of seeking a divorce.

The couple, who had allegedly been involved in a heated confrontation at the Kasoa DOVVSU office, where a police commander was unsuccessful in brokering peace between them.

Supporters of the popular herbal practitioner later gathered at the station demanding action but were dispersed by officers and asked to return the following day.

Dankwa and his wife were scheduled to return to the police station on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, at about 9 a.m. for further action, including processing the matter for court before the fire incident.

Following the fire, the Divisional Police Command took the deceased's wife and two male house help, who were not affected by the fire, into custody to assist with investigations into the circumstances surrounding his death.

The X post detailing the demise of Dr Felix Antwi Dankwa is below:

Dr Felix Antwi Dankwa's demise stirs reactions

Popular Ghanaian blogger Sika Official shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), prompting an outpouring of reactions from Ghanaians across social media who expressed disbelief and grief at the herbalist's passing.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Adutheborg said:

"Every single month, Kasoa finds a way to top the news for something wild. What is actually going on in Kasoa? 🤦🏽‍♂️"

kwakuhello99 commented:

"This is wild."

MacostyNhyiraba said:

"Oh grandpa 💔."

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His reign, which lasted over two decades, ended in destoolment just three years prior to his death, leaving a complex legacy that touches on tradition and controversy within the Asante culture.

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Source: YEN.com.gh