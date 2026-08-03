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Ghanaian Blogger Kneels Before Florence Obinim to Beg for Forgiveness After Defamatory Remarks
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Ghanaian Blogger Kneels Before Florence Obinim to Beg for Forgiveness After Defamatory Remarks

by  Grace Asare
2 min read
  • Eddie Vibez was supposedly reported to the police by gospel musician Florence Obinim over defamatory remarks he made about her
  • A video circulating on social media captured the moment the Ghanaian blogger knelt before Florence Obinim and pleaded for her forgiveness
  • Florence Obinim initially insisted on having the blogger arrested, saying the remarks had brought her massive disgrace, but eventually forgave him

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Ghanaian blogger Eddie Vibez has become the subject of widespread online discussion after a video emerged showing him on his knees before gospel musician Florence Obinim, pleading for her to forgive him.

Eddie Vibez news, Florence Obinim controversy, Ghana blogger apology, defamatory remarks, social media reactions, Florence Obinim video
Ghanaian blogger kneels before Florence Obinim to beg for forgiveness after defamatory remarks against he gospel singer. Image credit: Florence Obinim, The.nightwitch
Source: Facebook

The confrontation reportedly followed Florence Obinim filing a police complaint against the blogger over remarks she described as defamatory.

The precise statements the Ghanaian blogger allegedly made have not been made public, but the fallout was significant enough to escalate into a formal police matter.

Eddie Vibez kneels before Florence Obinim

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In the video, Florence Obinim said she was reluctant to let the matter go.

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She claimed the alleged remarks had brought her massive disgrace and insisted that she wanted the police to arrest the blogger.

Despite her initial reluctance, Florence Obinim ultimately agreed to forgive the blogger, bringing the confrontation to a close.

The TikTok video of Florence Obinim and the blogger is below.

Social Media reacts to the video

The footage drew sharp reactions from Ghanaians online, with many weighing in on both the blogger's conduct and the gospel musician's decision to forgive.

@kwame commented:

"Florence Obinim is too soft; she should have allowed him to be arrested."

@Sammy questioned:

"How can you insult someone because of a trend?"

@Emily warned:

"Next time you will not insult anyone for a trend."

Kofi Oduro blasts Obinim over Florence's remark

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Kofi Oduro condemned Bishop Daniel Obinim during a sermon on July 5, 2026, over comments the latter made about his wife, Florence Obinim.

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The Ghanaian prophet called Bishop Obinim a "stupid, mad man" for using the church pulpit to shame his spouse before his congregation publicly.

The remarks from the man of God have reignited debate on social media over whether pastors should air personal and marital grievances in church.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Grace Asare avatar

Grace Asare (Entertainment Editor) Grace Appiah Asare is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She holds a bachelor’s degree. She has more than five years of experience as a journalist, and has worked with Scooper News and Opera News, where she produced engaging news content focusing on entertainment and politics. Grace also offered volunteer services at Tales of Africa, where she produced several articles highlighting African talents. She joined yen.com.gh in 2026. Contact: grace.asare@yen.com.gh

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