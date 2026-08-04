Ghana Security Forces on High Alert Ahead of NPP 'Democracy Under Attack' March

Ghana's police and military have deployed across the Ashanti Region following intelligence warnings ahead of a planned opposition protest

The security surge comes after NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako ('Chairman Wontumi') was jailed 20 years for galamsey

The NPP has appealed the conviction and scheduled a 'Democracy Under Attack' march from the Supreme Court to Jubilee House on 6 August 2026

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Ghanaian security forces have mobilised in response to intelligence warnings of potential unrest ahead of a planned opposition demonstration, with police and military units increasing surveillance across the Ashanti Region.

The heightened security posture follows the sentencing of Bernard Antwi Boasiako, widely known as Chairman Wontumi and the New Patriotic Party's Ashanti Regional Chairman, to 20 years in prison for illegal mining.

Ghana security forces on high alert ahead of the NPP's 'Democracy Under Attack' march. Photo credit: Ghana Police Service/Facebook.

Source: Getty Images

Authorities have described the conviction as central to "the President's agenda to fight galamsey effectively from top to bottom," while the NPP has condemned it as a politically motivated move designed to weaken the party.

Security services target 'unnatural assembly

According to a report by GhanaWeb, the security agencies have widened their operations to detect any "unnatural assembly" or crowd activity deemed likely to disrupt public order.

Monitoring of private digital platforms is also under way where legally permitted, as authorities seek to stay ahead of potential flashpoints in the days leading up to the march.

"This a ploy among several other political cases to decapitate the party and render it incapable of successfully fighting the December 2028 presidential parliamentary elections."

The protest organisers further argued that the prosecution points to a clear agenda on the part of government and its agents in the security services and judiciary to target NPP kingpins ruthlessly.

'They want to weaken the lawful resolve and duty of the party to contribute to the democratic process by offering alternative governance voice in accordance with law and democratic practice," the NPP added.

NPP plans march to Jubilee House

The demonstration, branded 'Democracy Under Attack', is scheduled for Thursday, 6 August 2026. Protesters plan to begin at the Supreme Court and walk to Jubilee House, the seat of Ghana's presidency.

NPP spokesperson Dennis Miracles Aboagye addressed the broader climate of political tension.:

"There is always the temptation by people in power to suppress the voices and rights of the people. But there is an inherent self-purge with democracy. Try as you may, you can never suppress the will of the people."

The standoff between the ruling government and the opposition reflects the deepening political friction in Ghana over the use of the courts and security apparatus ahead of the 2028 electoral cycle.

Court freezes Miracles Aboagye's asserts

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Accra High Court had granted the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) an order to freeze the assets of NPP’s Dennis Miracles Aboagye on August 3, 2026.

Dennis Miracles Aboagye had come under scrutiny over alleged financial and procurement irregularities estimated at about GH¢55 million.

The alleged infractions were said to have occurred during his tenure as Executive Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation.

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Source: YEN.com.gh