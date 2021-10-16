Charles Komi Kudzordzi of the Homeland Study Group Foundation is reported dead

The 88-year-old died at the Keta Government Hospital

He has been standing trial over moves to separate Volta and Oti Regions from Ghana

The group leader that wants the Volta and Oti Regions to be separated from Ghana, Charles Komi Kudzordzi, is reported dead.

The Homeland Study Group Foundation leader is said to have died at the Keta Government Hospital in the early hours of Saturday, October 16.

Western Togoland leader, Papavi, who wanted to seperate Volta Region from Ghana dies. Photo: Myjoyonline

Charles Komi Kudzordzi, who died aged 88, has been standing trial for treason over his move to lead an insurgency to separate the Oti and Volta Region and some parts of the North-East Region, from Ghana.

Members of the group arrested

On Friday, September 25, 2020, the Ghana Armed Forces, in a joint operation with the Ghana Police Service, picked up 25 members of secessionist group, Homeland Study Foundation at Abortia near Juapong, in the Volta Region with one person reported dead.

In a report filed by Citinewsroom, the 25 people were picked up at Juapong.

