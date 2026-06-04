The Deputy CEO of the Students Loan Trust Fund, Kojo Danquah, has resigned to contest for the National Democratic Congress National Deputy Organiser position.

An NDC regional executive confirmed this development to YEN.com.gh.

Kojo Danquah: Deputy CEO Of Students Loan Trust Fund Resigns to Contest For NDC Executive Position

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Joy News first reported that Dankwah was stepping away from the government.

His resignation is in line with the party directive that members holding public office must resign if they intend to contest internal party positions.

The policy applies to ministers, CEOs, metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives, and other senior appointees seeking constituency, regional, or national roles.

The NDC said this decision followed extensive deliberations by the party’s National Executive Committee, which later agreed on a structured approach after reviewing initial proposals.

The NDC Acting Director of Elections and Information Technology further explained that implementation will be staggered.

At the constituency level, aspirants were to have resigned by the end of April, regional aspirants by the end of May, and national-level aspirants by the end of June.

Source: YEN.com.gh