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NITA DG Resigns to Seek Re-election As NDC Eastern Regional Chairman
Politics

NITA DG Resigns to Seek Re-election As NDC Eastern Regional Chairman

by  Ruth Sekyi
2 min read
  • Dr Mark-Oliver Kevor resigned from his position as the Deputy General of the National Information Technology Agency
  • The public official stepped down from the state institution to contest the upcoming National Democratic Congress Eastern Regional elections
  • The bold decision by the politician has sparked massive reactions online as he exits public office to pursue his political career

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The Deputy Director General of the National Information Technology Agency (NITA), Dr Mark-Oliver Kevor, has resigned from his executive position.

Mark-Oliver Kevor's resignation, National Information Technology Agency, NITA, NDC Eastern Regional elections, political ambitions, public service appointments, party, politics, NPP, John Dramani Mahama
The National Information Technology Agency (NITA) Director-General, Dr Mark-Oliver, has stepped down to contest the NDC elections. Image credit: Bryt FM, JDM/X
Source: UGC

The top government official stepped down from his role at the agency to contest the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Eastern Regional elections.

JoyNews confirmed this surprising development on Facebook on June 4, 2026. Dr Mark-Oliver Kevor is relinquishing his national administrative seat to focus fully on his local political ambitions within the opposition party.

The decision has triggered significant discussion among citizens regarding public service appointments and party politics.

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Many people highlighted the shifting dynamics between state agency roles and active regional party leadership.

The Facebook post below provides more details on Dr Mark-Oliver Kevor’s decision to step down as the former NITA Director-General.

Netizens react to Dr Mark-Oliver's resignation

The announcement has gathered a lot of reactions from the public on social media networks. Citizens expressed diverse views on his political move and the state of state agencies.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the official's post below:

Bossu Sterling said:

"Nice and simple."

Mashud Sham-una Tikumah commented:

"He has tasted both soups and knows which tastes better."

Nhyira Kwame wrote:

"Sammy Gyamfi will never do this oo 🤣."

Israel Bokor remarked:

"NITA seems quite dry. The NPP regional chairperson also stepped down from their position to contest the chairmanship."

Kwajo Adu Pako stated:

"Good move, I'm an NPP guy but still don't understand why he wasn't given the Eastern Regional Minister."

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John Mahama UK visit, Downing Street incident, Keir Starmer meeting, Ghana-UK relations, President Mahama reactions, Ghanaian diaspora engagement, foreign investment opportunities, King Charles meeting, viral TikTok video
President John Mahama visits Waakye Joint in London. Photo credit: @Jubilee House/Facebook, ROGER YEBUAH/Getty Images, @blacksticks2/TikTok
Source: UGC

Mahama visits Waakye Joint in London

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that President John Mahama, during his trip to the UK, took time to fraternise and meet with the Ghanaian community.

In so doing, the President visited Waakye Joint, a popular Ghanaian restaurant based in London.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Ruth Sekyi avatar

Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh

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