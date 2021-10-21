Ablakwa has called on President Akufo-Addo to apologise to the Aflao chief.

The Member of Parliament for the North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has called on President Akufo-Addo to apologise to the Aflao chief.

He said the chief and the people of Aflao deserved an immediate retraction and apology from President Akufo-Addo.

In a post he shared on Facebook sighted by YEN.com.gh, he said the Paramount Chief of the Aflao Traditional Area, Torgbui Adzongaga Amenya Fiti V, is revered and must be respected regardless.

President Akufo-Addo, Aflao Chief and Okudzeto Ablakwa Photo credit: Nana Akufo-Addo/nsromamedia.com (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Our revered chiefs and custodians of our proud traditions deserve utmost respect at all times regardless of which part of the country they exercise their authority.

Ablakwa added that no chief anywhere in Ghana should be spoken to with such derision, disrespect, and condescension that Akufo-Addo did earlier today.

He added that Torgbui Fiti V deserves commendation for his courage in speaking out against the reckless wasteful culture of abandoning inherited projects.

Godfred Ababio said;

Why all this brouhaha, Nana Addo Dankwa, our president doesn't respect himself, he's a grown man with very little brains. Leave him alone to stew in his stupidity.

Krobea Asante Kotoko Kofi said;

I never knew you are also believe in tribalism. When JDM disrespected the Ashantis and the Akyem did you come out to tell him to apologise to them?

Prayer Bridges Asiedu said;

Very unfortunate , such loose and disrespectful talk from a father. Would he have said same to the Otumfuo Asante Hene if the king had made the same demand from him?Let God arise and save Ghana

Kojo Klenam Eugene said;

Our president just does not respect simple, the way n manner he made his statement at the radio station was very appalling, it shows he has no regard for the Aflao traditional ruler , n too the radio presenter to because of his selfish interest

Gyasi Samuel Nyanteh had this to say;

The president also deserves the utmost respect, how can you give the president an ultimatum. If not for propaganda purposes, will the chief say what he said? Facts only such building was on the first floor when your party was voted out of power. Give us a break.

Ma-Azu Hajj Muftau said;

The chief of Aflao wasn't measured in his pronouncements. Must we remind him that he doesn't have the locus to arrogantly give directives as he did to any seating President. Who does he thinks he is?

Akufo-Addo dares Aflao chief to complete E-block

Akufo-Addo has dared the Paramount Chief of the Aflao Traditional Area to go ahead and “complete” the abandoned E-block if he cannot wait.

The Paramount Chief of the Aflao Traditional Area, Torgbui Adzonu-Gaga Amenya Fiti V on Wednesday, October 20, gave the government a four-month ultimatum to finish the school project started by the NDC government.

The almost 90 percent complete building has some 26 classrooms and five departments, including a science block but has stalled since 2016.

Source: Yen.com.gh