A woman has cautioned against daring Abena Serwaa Broni, a woman who recently made a series of allegations against President Akufo-Addo

The woman, who is said to be a friend of Broni, claimed her beleaguered friend has more evidence against Akufo-Addo

She claimed that she had seen some of the videos, text messages and heard some of the audios

A woman has cautioned members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) from daring Abena Serwaa Broni, claiming she has more evidence to nail President Nana Akufo-Addo.

According to the woman, Broni has sent her videos, audios and text messages that confirms her recent allegations against President Nana Akufo-Addo and some leading members of the NPP.

''Stop daring Abena Serwaa Broni because if you do; I've seen some of the videos, and heard some of the audios and some texts that the woman sent me. If you do ... if you dare this woman, she'll disgrace your president. Please stop,'' she warned in a video.

'Stop Daring Serwaa Broni Because She'll Disgrace Akufo-Addo' - Lady Friend Warns Photo credit: @AnnanPerry

Source: Twitter

Old video

The woman also claimed that the audio currently available to bloggers is old, saying that was when Serwaa Broni first wanted to meet with the president.

She reiterated that people, especially members of the NPP, should stop agitating and daring Broni because if they do, ''she'll disgrace [President Nana Akufo-Addo]''.

Background

Abena Serwaa Broni, born Evelyn Serwaa Poku Aidoo, in a Facebook live on Wednesday, October 27, alleged that President Akufo-Addo, through National Security, attacked her in a staged robbery in 2019.

Serwaa Broni claimed that Hopeson Adorye, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and other National Security operatives carried out the instructions from Akufo-Addo because the president felt she was going to leak personal information about them.

Recounting her ordeal, she revealed that her woes began following a trip with President Akufo-Addo, who had been perturbing her with a love proposal. The duo travelled on the presidential jet to Kumasi for a funeral when she came to Ghana, Broni claimed.

She recalled taking a photo onboard the flight, indicating the president was captured in a mirror behind her.

Broni further claimed the president called to ask her to delete the photo and subsequently sent Hopeson Adorye and National Security operatives after her.

Meanwhile, Hopeson Adorye has issued a subtle warning to Serwaa Broni, a lady who has dropped 'serious' allegations on President Nana Akufo-Addo and other NPP members.

Hopeson Adorye took to social media to suggest that Serwaa is a blackmailer. In what sounded like a warning note, the 2020 NPP parliamentary candidate for Kpone Katamanso indicated that there is always a price to pay for blackmail.

While he did not mention names in his post, Adorye confirmed his post was about the Serwaa Broni saga while answering a question from Kennedy Osei Nyarko.

Source: Yen.com.gh