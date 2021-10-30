The election of the University of Ghana SRC is over

Prince Asumadu and Wisdom Ndukwe have been declared winners of the 2021 election

The presidential election was marred by controversy and violence

The University of Ghana Electoral Commission, Legion has announced Prince Asumadu and Wisdom Ndukwe as President and Veep elected in the 2021 Student Representative (SRC) elections.

The two received 7,647 votes, representing 51.6% of the total vote. Their rivals, Samuel Amos Ofosu and his colleague, Alfred Acquah were able to get 7,156 votes representing 48.3%.

UG Decides: EC declares Prince Asumadu and Wisdom Ndukwe winners amid clashes.

Source: Facebook

This year's SRC presidential race is heading for second place following the inability of all four contesting parties to get the required 50% of the votes and one (50% + 1) votes.

In the last election, Samuel Amos Ofosu and his running mate, Alfred Acquah, won the presidential election with 5,760 votes, representing 41.97% of the total.

This was followed by Prince Asumadu and his colleague Wisdom Ndukwe who received 5,102 votes, representing 37.18% of the total votes.

On Friday, October 29, students left their polling stations, online and at the ballot box.

After a few hours of waiting, the students were not informed of who would lead the student body by the school Electoral Commission.

