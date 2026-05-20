Gabby Otchere-Darko has defended Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin over his criticism of a judge in the Abronye DC case

He insisted the issue goes beyond partisan politics, urging it be viewed within the broader context of protecting constitutional rights and civil liberties

His comments have intensified public debate over the balance between judicial authority, due process, and freedom of expression in Ghana

A leading figure within the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has come to the defence of Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin over his criticism of a Circuit Court judge presiding over the case involving NPP Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC.

Otchere-Darko argued that the Minority Leader’s remarks should be understood within the context of free speech and the need for democratic accountability.

Gabby Otchere-Darko defends Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin's attack on the judge in the Abronye case. Photo credit: Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

His comments follow public backlash against Afenyo-Markin, who openly questioned the conduct of the judge and indicated he would continue to disregard him over what he believes to be a misapplication of the law.

The controversy stems from the court’s decision to remand Abronye DC over allegations of offensive conduct likely to disturb public peace, as well as the publication of false statements concerning a judge.

Otchere-Darko calls for broader constitutional perspective

In a Facebook post dated Wednesday, May 20, 2026, Otchere-Darko maintained that Afenyo-Markin’s intervention was motivated by concerns about civil liberties and the proper administration of justice, rather than partisan interests.

He urged the public not to view the issue as a political contest between the NPP and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), but instead as part of a wider conversation about safeguarding constitutional rights.

“Protecting human rights and guarding the dignity of our legal system requires men and women of courage, conviction, and patriotic verve. That is why I doff my hat to Alexander Afenyo-Markin for taking on the judge who displayed such troubling zeal in endorsing the imprisonment of free speech,” he wrote.

“Today, it may be a political activist. Tomorrow it could be the journalist, the radio commentator, the student, the taxi driver, or the ordinary young Ghanaian with a smartphone and an opinion,” he added.

Read the Facebook post below:

AG speaks on alleged free speech gagging

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine, had dismissed claims by the Minority that the government is restricting free speech.

He said Ghana’s Constitution guarantees freedom of expression, but also allows reasonable limits to protect public order and national stability.

His comments followed a petition by the New Patriotic Party to the Diplomatic Corps raising concerns about democratic freedoms in the country.

Source: YEN.com.gh