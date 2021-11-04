A new photo and video of businessman and politician Kennedy Agyapong have popped up on social media

The new images show the Assin Central MP looking okay in the midst of other Ghanaians in the United States

Ken Agyapong's new photo and video come after weeks of rumours that he had been rendered immobile by a stroke

Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong has been spotted in a new photo and video from America.

The photo shows Ken Agyapong standing and posing with smiles with three other people.

Among them was Hello/Peace FM news reporter Samson K. Nyamekye.

Kennedy Agyapong has been spotted amid stroke rumours Photo source: @honkenagy, @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh understands the photo was taken at the home of Ken Agyapong in New Jersey when the group visited him.

In a video YEN.com.gh also sighted on Sweet Maame Adwoa, Ken Agyapong is seen interacting and taking photos with a family while on the street.

A guy in the video indicated that the video was taken as recent as October 30.

Even though he was not heard speaking in the video, Ken Agyapong seemed to be okay contrary to rumours that he is sick.

Stroke rumours

There have been lingering rumours in the past two weeks that the vociferous MP had suffered a stroke and was immobile.

The rumours came at a time when the MP who is always in the media went away from the limelight.

Afia Schwar prayers

The rumour of Kennedy Agyapong's supposed stroke was given prominence after Afia Schwarzenegger shared a photo of him and asked for prayers.

Schwar's post attracted interest on social media with many stars including Nana Ama McBrown who offered prayers for his recovery.

But the latest photos seem to suggest that Ken Agyapong is not sick.

Daddy Fred's statement

Apart from the photos, a US-based vlogger on Facebook, Daddy Fred, has also denied the rumour claiming Ken Agyapong was fit and going about his duties in America without problems.

Referring to Afia Schwar's post, Daddy Fred indicated that it was good for one to pray for another but the only problem is that Ken Agyapong is not sick as being suggested.

Source: Yen.com.gh