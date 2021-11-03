Ghanaian actress, Afia Schwar, seems to have confirmed the wild rumours that NPP MP, Kennedy Agyapong, is sick with some prayers she made for him.

According to the rumour mill, the Assin Central MP is suffering from a mild stroke and was flown abroad for treatment.

The rumours seem to have gained ground especially that Agyapong has not been heard of in a long while.

A collage of Kenedy Agyapong and Afia Schwar. Photo credit: @queenafiaschwar/Instagram

Now, Afia’s prayers have given credence to the rumours that the MP is indeed not well.

She also prayed for the family of the MP to have strength in this trying time.

queenafiaschwarzenegger: “We may disagree on many levels, fight countless times cos am just like you "We hate Nonesense"...But Ken we need you,Ghanaians need you so you will forever be in my prayers. My prayers are with you and your family.”

Some other celebrities, including Nana Ama McBrow, have also confirmed the rumours with their comments.

iamamamcbrown: “God Heals Bles u Afia #Brimm”

cwesiotengofficial: “Heaven will help..”

kaywabeatz: “proud of you @queenafiaschwarzenegger.”

