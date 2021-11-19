The minister of finance has finally opened up about his health after rumors flew around that he was not in the best of shape when it comes to health

Ken Ofori-Atta said he was diagnosed with liver disease

According to him, it took some time to find the probable cure which involved a lot of steroids

The minister of finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has finally opened up about his health after rumors flew around that he was not in the best of shape when it comes to health.

Ofori-Atta spoke extensively about his struggles with ill-health in recent times.

There have been speculations about the Minister’s health due to changes in his physical appearance in public for some time now.

Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta Photo credit Joynews/ Ministry of Information

Source: Facebook

Speaking on Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV on Thursday, November 19, 2021, Ofori-Atta said he was diagnosed with liver disease but has been managing the liver disease for some time now.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Opening up about his condition, Ofori-Atta said after he got treated for COVID-19 in December, he later fell sick again only to be diagnosed with an inflamed liver.

“I got COVID-19 somewhere in November and then got out of a hospital’s emergency. I came home, things were pretty good when I came. Then I began to feel jaundiced. I was later diagnosed with an inflamed liver," he said.

According to him, it took some time to find the probable cure which involved a lot of steroids.

“It took some time to find the probable cure, which involved steroids and all of that," he said.

Ofori-Atta said he went back for review in August and was given some good news that the inflammation is pretty much gone.

He added that they are now titrating to see how to bring the steroid down, so he can get back to normal life.

Ofori-Atta however insisted that he was fit enough to discharge his duties as the finance minister.

“Essentially, I’m pretty much mended. I need just to manage my rest, sleep and exercise and have some good food. But clearly, the DNA is strong enough to do the work I have to do," he said.

No public worker was laid off despite the impact of COVID-19 - Ofori-Atta

Ofori-Atta has indicated that despite the effects of coronavirus on the economy, no public sector worker was sacked.

He made this known while presenting the 2022 fiscal Economic Policy and Budget Statement on Wednesday, November 17, while highlighting the negative impact of covid-19 on the economy.

“I am proud to announce that not a single public sector worker was laid off as a result of the impact of the pandemic on our economy and finance," he said.

Source: Yen