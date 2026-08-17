Rev Victor Kusi Boateng publicly declared he would accept imprisonment rather than distance himself from Dr Bawumia

The Power Chapel Worldwide founder made the declaration from his pulpit with the Bawumias present in the congregation

The remarks come amid ongoing scrutiny of the National Cathedral project, in which Kusi Boateng previously held a senior role

The founder and general overseer of Power Chapel Worldwide, Reverend Victor Kusi Boateng, has declared he is prepared to go to prison rather than abandon his friendship with former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Hajia Samira Bawumia.

According to a report by GhanaWeb, Rev Kusi Boateng made the declaration during a church service at which the Bawumias were present, in a video that has since circulated widely online.

Rev Kusi Boateng declares readiness to go to jail over ties with Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. Photo credit: Rev Kusi Boateng & Dr Mahamudu Bawumia/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Kusi Boateng's defiant declaration

Speaking directly to his congregation, the clergyman dismissed any expectation that public opinion would compel him to publicly renounce his ties to the former political couple.

The founder of Power Chapel Church Worldwide rejected what he described as hypocrisy, insisting the friendship was not something he intended to conceal or downplay.

"I want to say on my own pulpit that I don't care whoever thinks about it; Dr Bawumia is my friend and will continue to be my friend. I will not hide it. I'm not a hypocrite. And if for this reason anybody wants to imprison me, go ahead. Prison is not for animals. It's for human beings. I've been there; I didn't die, I came back," he said

"And so it is not a crime to be a friend. And I want to say that Dr Bawumia and Hajia Samira Bawumia are my friends, my sisters, my brothers, and my bosom friends, with no apology. Papa, am I right? With no apology, they are my friend," Reverend Kusi Boateng added.

National Cathedral probe looms

Though Reverend Kusi Boateng did not name any specific trigger for his remarks, they arrive in the context of sustained public and official scrutiny of the National Cathedral of Ghana project.

The clergyman previously served as Executive Secretary to the Board of Trustees of the state-backed initiative, which has drawn considerable national debate and remains the subject of formal investigations into alleged corruption.

The National Cathedral project has been among the most contentious issues in Ghanaian public life in recent years, with critics raising questions about the use of public funds and the governance of the project's leadership structures.

Reverend Kusi Boateng's former role in that structure has kept him within the scope of public interest as those inquiries continue.

Rev Kusi Boateng unfazed by intimidations

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Rev Victor Kusi Boateng, founder of Power Chapel Church Worldwide, had issued a strong warning to his detractors.

Addressing his congregation, Rev Kusi Boateng boldly declared that he would not be intimidated by anyone, including presidents.

The renowned pastor had been at the centre of controversy, including allegations of conflict of interest and dual identity.

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Source: YEN.com.gh