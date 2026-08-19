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Helicopter Carrying 7 People Crashes Near Mt Ololokwe in Samburu County
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Helicopter Carrying 7 People Crashes Near Mt Ololokwe in Samburu County

by  Ruth Sekyi
3 min read
  • A helicopter crashed near Kirish, close to Mt Ololokwe in Samburu County, on Wednesday, August 19
  • Eyewitnesses reported a plume of smoke and a spreading fire at the bottom of the mountain following the crash
  • The aircraft, based at Loisaba, had been transporting safari clients picked up from Suiyan when it went down

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Several people are feared dead after a helicopter went down near Kirish, in the shadow of Mt Ololokwe in Samburu County, Kenya, on Wednesday, 19 August.

Kirish helicopter crash, Samburu County, Mt Ololokwe incident, Kenya helicopter accident, eyewitness report helicopter crash, rescue efforts Kirish, aviation accident investigation, fire and smoke crash site, Kenya aviation safety
A tragic helicopter crash near Kirish, Samburu County, Kenya, leaves several feared dead. Image credit: KMPH, BBC
Source: UGC

The aircraft, understood to be based at Loisaba, had been carrying clients who were picked up from Suiyan.

Those aboard had been booked through End Beyond Safaris, though the nationalities of the passengers had not been confirmed at the time of reporting.

Smoke and fire spotted at crash site

Eyewitnesses near the base of the mountain described a thick column of smoke rising from the area shortly after the incident, with fire reported to be spreading across the surrounding terrain.

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Residents from nearby communities began converging on the site in an effort to assess conditions and provide what assistance they could.

One witness, urging those in authority to act quickly, said:

"Right there, there is a helicopter that has fallen. It is quite deep and far, but do send urgent help so that people can be rescued."

A rescue team was reported to be making its way to the scene, though no official confirmation of their arrival had been issued at the time of publication.

The cause of the crash remained unclear as of Wednesday evening.

statement had been released by Kenyan authorities regarding what led to the accident, the condition of those on board, or the precise number of casualties. Investigations are expected to commence once rescue teams secure the crash site.

The X post below features footage of an eyewitness who spotted smoke rising from the helicopter crash site.

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Helicopter carrying government official makes emergency landing

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a helicopter transporting three of Kenya's most senior government officials made an unplanned landing in Kericho County on Sunday, 9 August, after the pilot ran into dangerous weather mid-flight.

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi, and Attorney-General Dorcas Oduor were all on board when conditions in the sky over the region deteriorated sharply, forcing the crew to abort the planned route.

According to reports by Tuko on August 10, 2026 indicated that the aircraft had taken off from Homa Bay and was heading to Naivasha when the weather turned bad.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Ruth Sekyi avatar

Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh

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