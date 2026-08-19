Prophet Francis Kofi Annan, a Ghanaian man of God, made a striking claim about personal beauty habits and salvation

The prophet, who says he died and was resurrected, insists that shaping hairlines, moustaches, or beards is a sin God hates

He urged men to either shave all their hair or leave it completely natural, warning that shaped trims could lead to hell

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A Ghanaian prophet has made a bold and unusual declaration, warning men that beauty choices could determine their eternal fate.

Ghanaian Prophet Francis Kofi Annan Says Men Who Shape Hairlines and Beards Will Not Go to Heaven

Source: Instagram

Prophet Francis Kofi Annan stated that any man who shapes his hairline, moustache, or beard is putting his chance of entering heaven at serious risk.

According to him, what many people dismiss as an ordinary part of their beauty routine is, in the sight of God, a grave transgression.

The prophet anchors his authority on a personal claim: that he once died and was resurrected, giving him, as he puts it, firsthand knowledge of the spiritual realm that others do not possess.

What Prophet Annan says God forbids

Prophet Annan was unambiguous in laying out his position. He argued that men have only two acceptable options when it comes to their hair: shave everything off completely, or leave it exactly as it grows naturally.

"Any man who shapes his hairline, moustache, or beard after trimming will not make it to heaven. As a man, you should either shave all your hair or leave it in its natural shape," he said.

He went further, explaining that even trimming a beard is not the issue in itself, but styling or shaping it afterwards crosses a spiritual line.

"If you trim your beard, you should not shape it because these are some of the things that can take you to hell. These are some of the things that I saw when I visited the land of the dead," he added.

Prophet Annan's near-death vision

Central to his argument is his account of visiting what he describes as the land of the dead. He insists this experience gave him direct insight into behaviours that prevent people from reaching heaven, including beauty practices that many consider harmless or even a matter of personal hygiene.

He stressed that God's hatred for shaped hairlines and styled beards is deeply felt, and that people should not allow society's normalisation of such habits to mislead them about their spiritual consequences.

See the Instagram video of Prophet Francis Annan below:

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Source: YEN.com.gh