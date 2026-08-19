Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo disclosed the truth behind Critiano Ronaldo's reported move to joining the club in 2022

Ronaldo himself dismissed the rumours, while Diego Simeone later confirmed Atletico were not interested in signing him

The Portuguese star eventually left Manchester United for Al-Nassr, where he continues his career and is chasing 1,000 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo's reported move to Atletico Madrid was one of the biggest transfer stories of the 2022 summer.

But despite widespread speculation linking the Portuguese superstar with a sensational switch across Madrid, Atletico president Enrique Cerezo insists the move was never a realistic possibility.

Ronaldo Nearly Joined Atletico in 2022? Club President Finally Sets Record Straight

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Ronaldo was looking for a new challenge after becoming unsettled at Manchester United, with his agent Jorge Mendes exploring potential destinations for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Atletico were repeatedly mentioned as a possible destination, partly because of Ronaldo's remarkable history against the club during his time at Real Madrid.

The forward famously scored against Atletico on numerous occasions and helped Real defeat their city rivals in two Champions League finals.

However, Cerezo has now moved to shut down suggestions that Atletico were seriously considering signing Ronaldo.

Atletico Madrid president shuts down Ronaldo transfer rumours

Speaking on the Kuwaiti programme Super, Cerezo was asked about Atletico's reported interest in the former Real Madrid star.

"The truth is that Cristiano Ronaldo could not have played with us," the Atletico president said.

Ronaldo had already left Real Madrid in 2018, joining Juventus for three seasons before returning to Manchester United in 2021.

Cerezo suggested that Ronaldo's eventual decision to leave United could have taken a different path.

"Ronaldo left Real Madrid because he wanted to keep playing," he added.

"The easiest option for him was to stay in the city he was living in, but in the end he went to Saudi Arabia, and that is where he plays now."

Interestingly, Cerezo did not mention Ronaldo's second spell at Manchester United, which ended later in 2022 when the striker and the club mutually agreed to terminate his contract.

Ronaldo himself had already poured cold water on the Atletico speculation during that summer.

Responding to an Instagram report linking him with a move to the Spanish club, Ronaldo wrote:

"It's impossible that they don't talk about me one day. Otherwise the press wouldn't earn money."

He also criticised reports about his future and suggested that much of the speculation was false.

Atletico manager Diego Simeone later appeared to back up Ronaldo's comments, denying in October 2022 that the club had been interested in signing the forward.

As a result, Ronaldo's much-discussed return to Madrid never materialised.

Instead, he remained at Manchester United until his departure later that year before beginning the next chapter of his career in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo chasing 1,000-goal milestone

Ronaldo has since established himself as the face of Al-Nassr and recently returned to the club following his wedding.

The 41-year-old is now entering his 25th season as a professional footballer and remains within touching distance of one of the most remarkable milestones in the history of the sport.

Ronaldo is just 24 goals away from reaching 1,000 career goals, a landmark he will be desperate to achieve.

Al-Nassr are scheduled to begin their 2026/27 campaign against Al Fateh on Saturday, with Ronaldo aiming to continue his pursuit of the historic milestone.

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Source: YEN.com.gh