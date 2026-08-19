Yan Diomandé has agreed to a long-term ambassadorial partnership with Sporty Group following his record-breaking transfer to Real Madrid

The 19-year-old will feature in documentaries and exclusive content spanning all major brands within Sporty Group

Diomandé could make his official debut for Los Blancos as soon as August 22, when José Mourinho's men take on Espanyol in La Liga

Sporty Group told YEN.com.gh that the company saw something special in Diomande long before his World Cup breakthrough

Real Madrid youngster Yan Diomandé has landed a major ambassadorial deal with Sporty Group, adding another milestone to a remarkable year that has seen his profile soar on the global stage.

The 19-year-old Ivorian forward will become a global ambassador for Sporty Group, featuring in international campaigns, fan experiences and premium original content across the company's brands.

Yan Diomandé: New Real Madrid Signing Bags Fresh Ambassadorial Deal With Sporty Group

Source: Getty Images

Yan Diomandé lands Sporty Group partnership

The partnership will also give Sporty Group year-round access to Diomandé for interviews, training-ground features, behind-the-scenes productions, matchday content and community initiatives.

A feature-length documentary chronicling his journey will be one of the highlights of the collaboration.

Elias Gallego, Vice President of Business Development, Marketing and Media at Sporty Group, told YEN.com.gh:

"Yan is one of the most exciting young footballers in the world, not only because of his talent but also because of what he represents. His rise reflects the confidence, ambition and global outlook of a new generation of African talent."

Gallego added:

"We saw something special in Yan long before the rest of the world did, and watching his rise has been incredible. Now officially wearing the same badge is something we're immensely proud of. He shares our ambition to think bigger, challenge expectations and inspire millions of fans."

Yan Diomandé: New Real Madrid Signing Bags Fresh Ambassadorial Deal With Sporty Group

Source: Twitter

Who is Yan Diomandé? From Abidjan to Madrid

Diomandé's rise began with his breakthrough at CD Leganés before a move to RB Leipzig accelerated his development.

He then announced himself on the biggest stage at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, producing explosive performances that attracted attention from across Europe.

His rise culminated in a move to Real Madrid this summer, where he became the most expensive African signing in a deal worth up to $144 million.

Despite playing only 29 minutes in his unofficial Madrid debut against Schalke, he recorded the highest number of completed dribbles of any player in the match, according to Livescore.

Training footage from Valdebebas has also gone viral, with one clip showing the teenager weaving past several defenders before calmly finding the net.

Watch Diomandé's goal at training, as shared on X:

Diomandé could make his La Liga debut against Espanyol on August 22 at the RCDE Stadium.

He now joins a Sporty Group ambassador roster that includes African sporting icons such as Super Falcons legend Asisat Oshoala and South African football icon Benny McCarthy.

Benjamin Asare lands fourth endorsement deal

In a similar publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Benjamin Asare has been named the new brand ambassador for Verna Sports Water after his impressive performance against England.

The Black Stars goalkeeper has now secured his fourth endorsement deal, highlighting his growing profile on and off the pitch.

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Source: YEN.com.gh