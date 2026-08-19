Harry Kane was named the world’s best centre forward after a record-breaking 2025/26 season with Bayern Munich

Kylian Mbappé finished second after becoming the first men’s player to win the Golden Boot at two World Cups

Victor Osimhen was the only African player on the list, finishing ninth in the top 10 ranking

Harry Kane has been crowned the world's best centre forward by ESPN on the back of a sensational 2025/26 campaign for Bayern Munich and England.

The Three Lions captain finished ahead of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, with his remarkable goalscoring numbers proving decisive.

Harry Kane leads the list of top 10 centre forwards in the world after his impressive 2025/26 campaign. Photos by Jürgen Fromme - firo sportphoto, Simon Hofmann and Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

ESPN's ranking considered the players' performances across the entire season, rather than placing too much weight on the 2026 World Cup.

Here is how the top 10 centre forwards in the world stack up.

Top 10 centre forwards in the world ranked

10. Hugo Ekitike

Ekitike quickly became one of Liverpool's standout signings after arriving from Eintracht Frankfurt for £60 million. His campaign was cut short by an Achilles injury against PSG in the Champions League quarter-finals, ruling him out of the World Cup.

9. Victor Osimhen

The Nigerian is the only African on the list. Osimhen remains one of the world's most complete No. 9s, combining power, movement, and sharp finishing. He has averaged at least 1.05 league goals and assists per 90 minutes in three of his last four seasons, according to FBref.

8. Joao Pedro

Pedro led Chelsea with 26 goal contributions and was named the club's Player of the Season. His form earned him a new contract running until 2032. He would hope to break the No.9 curse at the club after ditching his favourite No. 20 shirt.

7. Kai Havertz

Injuries limited Havertz to 12 Premier League appearances, but he made his mark in Europe with four Champions League goals, including one in the final against PSG.

6. Lautaro Martínez

The Argentine scored 22 goals and provided six assists while helping Inter Milan win Serie A and the Coppa Italia. He also scored three goals at the 2026 FIFA World Cup to fire La Albiceleste to the final.

5. Julian Alvarez

Alvarez managed eight La Liga goals but remained crucial to Argentina's run to the World Cup final. While his numbers are not as great as the others on the list, there is a feeling he is yet to reach his full potential, and it comes as no surprise that Barcelona and Arsenal are after his signature.

4. Ousmane Dembele

The current Ballon d'Or holder enjoyed another outstanding campaign, scoring in PSG's Champions League final victory and finishing with 22 goals and 12 assists. The Frenchman also chipped in with six goals at the World Cup, including a hat-trick against Norway.

3. Erling Haaland

Haaland scored 38 goals for his club and added seven at the World Cup, the most by a men's player on his World Cup debut since 1974. He would hope to continue at the club level in the upcoming season despite suffering defeat in the Community Shield.

2. Kylian Mbappe

Mbappé became the first men's player to win the World Cup Golden Boot twice. He scored 10 goals at the 2026 tournament, taking his career tally to 22. While Mbappé could not guide Real Madrid to a La Liga crown, he still scored 25 league goals in 2025/26 and another 15 in the Champions League. He's already 27th on Madrid's all-time top scorers list after just two years at the club.

1. Harry Kane

Kane's numbers were extraordinary. He scored 58 goals for Bayern and six for England, finishing the season with 73 goals for club and country. While Mbappé's World Cup exploits strengthened his case, Kane's remarkable consistency across the entire season ultimately gave him the edge.

Kane leads updated Ballon d'Or ranking

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reviewed the latest 2026 Ballon d’Or power rankings following PSG’s UEFA Super Cup triumph.

Current holder Ousmane Dembele remains in the top five, while Harry Kane has a slight edge over the other contenders.

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Source: YEN.com.gh