A South African woman known as Lesthabo shared screenshots she claimed showed Davido sliding into her DMs while married to Chioma

Davido took to social media to challenge the authenticity of the screenshots, calling the woman a teenager fishing for attention

Fans are divided online, with some dismissing the claim outright and others expressing frustration with the Afrobeats star

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Davido has spoken out after a South African woman took to social media to accuse the Afrobeats star of sending her private messages while married to Chioma.

Davido Reacts to Cheating Claims After South African Woman Posts DM Screenshots

Source: Instagram

The woman, identified online as Lesthabo, went public with a series of screenshots she claimed were direct messages from the singer. In the alleged exchanges, Davido supposedly complimented her appearance, praised her name, and asked about her background. She also shared a separate screenshot that appeared to show her being threatened with legal action over the posts.

Davido calls out screenshots as fake

The singer did not let the claims go unanswered. He took to social media to dispute the screenshots' authenticity, sharing an image of his own messages pane to highlight what he said were clear visual differences between the real interface and the one Lesthabo had posted.

"Its adults really believing that the screenshots are real. This is how the messages pane should look like. Check the differences. Thats just a teenager fishing for attention online, and yall falling for it," he wrote.

Fan reactions to Davido cheating claims

The allegations ignited a heated debate online, with opinions sharply divided.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

@badtGirlRiri wrote:

"Everyone knows you are promiscuous, so it's easy to believe things like this about you, I hope you take time to reflect on how you ruin that aspect of your image. Lol. It's Davido; people will believe this kind of accusation before they even reason it."

@abazwhyllzz commented:

"Make them catch am teach am something."

@U6eonx said:

But this one is real, I've told you to stop smoking colos."

Oluwaridha1 was more dismissive, writing:

"Only mumu will believe say Davido fit text this 1. She belike oparun."

Precious folake2 had a different take entirely:

"David you're a disgrace to we 30BGs. Can you just stop?? I regret supporting you fr."

Mandisa directed her message at the singer personally:

"Leave South African women alone; you're married to a good woman. She doesn't deserve further embarrassment."

Biglarry11 brought the timing into the conversation:

"You're in another scandal again a few days after your uncle won an election. You cannot even wait for a month ehn... guy dem swear for you? You don't deserve Chioma fr; na every time you're embarrassing the innocent girl. Chaii."

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Source: YEN.com.gh