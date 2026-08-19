Apostle Daniel JY Adjei spoke during a phone interview on The Black Pot show aired on Wednesday, August 19, 2026

The clergyman accused the Ghana Police Service of inviting individuals who threatened to assault him while he was at police headquarters

Apostle Daniel also claimed he was slapped during the incident and that his phones and other belongings were affected

Apostle Daniel JY Adjei has demanded a formal public apology and financial compensation from the Ghana Police Service following his arrest and reported assault over alleged comments about Prophet Mohammed.

Apostle Daniel JY Adjei demands a public apology and compensation from the Ghana Police after his alleged assault. Image credit: Dek360, Ghana Police Service

Source: Facebook

Speaking in a phone interview with Blakk Rasta on The Black Pot show on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, Apostle Daniel outlined his grievances against the police, arguing that they must be held accountable for what he described as deliberate humiliation.

Apostle Daniel's claims against the police

The clergyman alleged that while he was at police headquarters, officers allowed individuals who had threatened to take him to their community and assault him.

He said this was unacceptable and that the Ghana Police Service must openly acknowledge wrongdoing rather than allow the matter to be quietly dismissed.

"I want the Ghana Police Service to release a public apology and compensate me," he said.

Adding that the incident had resulted in losses involving his phones and other personal belongings.

Apostle Daniel also insisted that he was slapped during the encounter and maintained that the severity of the incident should not be minimised.

He further alleged that images of him were circulated on the police's official social media account, while the face of the individual who reportedly threatened violence was not shown, which he said was designed to tarnish his reputation.

Apostle Daniel denies further insults at station

The clergyman rejected claims that he made additional insulting remarks after he was invited for questioning at the police station.

He explained that he was asked whether he had witnessed Muslims insulting Jesus Christ, and confirmed he had seen such instances, but said the discussion was shut down before he could elaborate.

He chose to remain silent after that, he said, citing his awareness of the legal consequences.

Apostle Daniel noted that cameras and phones, including devices allegedly livestreaming, were recording events inside the station throughout the process, and challenged anyone claiming he behaved improperly to produce the footage as evidence.

He said his central concern was not personal grievance alone, but the principle that no individual, regardless of religious background or influence, should be permitted to take the law into their own hands and inflict harm on another person.

The X audio of Apostle Daniel is below.

Apostle Daniel released after arrest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Apostle Daniel JY Adjei's arrest by the Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team due to alleged derogatory comments about Prophet Mohammed.

His release on bail, facilitated by MP John Ntim Fordjour, comes amidst ongoing investigations into the incident that has sparked significant discussions regarding interfaith relations in Ghana.

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Source: YEN.com.gh