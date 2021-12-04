- The deputy leader of parliament has raised fears of death threats

- Alexander Afenyo-Markin has expressed fears for his safety

- Following the recent parliamentary debate on the adoption of the 2022 budget

Deputy Leader for Democracy, Alexander Afenyo-Markin says he feared for his life while doing Parliamentary work in the house.

According to Effutu MP, members of the Minority Caucus have made it a point to attack members of the Majority faction whenever there is a disagreement.

I fear for my life in Parliament - Deputy Majority Leader Photo: Getty images

Source: Getty Images

He told Newsfile presenter Samson Lardy Anyanini on Saturday that the conduct of members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was not reflected in the state of Parliament.

“I will urge the public to call people more. I am really tired of being verbally abused, they have been harassing us all the time… insults from the NDC side… That day [Tuesday], NDC MPs hurled insults at Joe Osei-Owusu and we silently watched them. .

“Sometimes I live in the Chamber and I fear for my life because the little thing we are discussing and you [NDC MPs] threaten someone to hit you, I will hit you. You really have to call them, ”he lamented.

Source: Yen