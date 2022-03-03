Dome Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has requested an extension of her long absence from Parliament

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, disclosed Thursday that the MP has requested to be excused from the Chamber for four more weeks

The MP's absence has been a source of controversy among MPs with some NPP MPs calling for her seat to be declared vacant

A push for the MP for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, to end her long absence from Parliament has come to nothing as she has requested to be excused for four more weeks.

Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, revealed on Thursday, March 3, 2022 that the request for the extension was made in a letter authored by Adwoa Safo.

“What I can say now is that on Wednesday, she brought a letter, asking for four weeks extension. She explained that her injured child is still responding to treatment.

“I cannot say whether she is okay herself or not since I am not there with her,” the Majority Leader has been quoted in Joy News report.

Sarah Adwoa Safo wants more days away from Parliament. Source: Instagram/@sarahadwoasafo

Source: Instagram

The Dome Kwabenya legislator has already been absent from Parliament since December last year.

Her absence has been heavily criticised by NPP MPs who say it is delaying the progress of Parliamentary business – especially those in the interest of the government like the E-Levy.

Infuriated NPP members MPs have accused the Dome-Kwabenya MP of holding the NPP to ransom.

It has been rumoured that the MP’s absence from Parliament has been caused by the government’s denial to grant her request to be appointed Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament.

Others say Adwoa Safo, who is already on an extended leave of absence as Gender Minister, is punishing the NPP in Parliament over the decision by the Presidency to reverse her dismissal of the School Feeding boss, Madam Gertrude Quashigah.

That decision, according some political commentators, remains a major source of pain for the MP.

E-Levy: Ablakwa Accuses Government Of Spending GHC948k To Fly Adwoa Safo To Vote

Apart from the GH¢120,000 said to have been deposited secretly into the account of absentee MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo, it has emerged that the government spent a whopping GH¢948,500 to fly in the lawmaker from the US.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, in a post made on Facebook, has revealed that apart from the GH¢120,000 that the MP for the governing NPP alleged that he was made to pay to the MP, a lot more money was paid to airlift her to Ghana.

“It is surprising that the focus of many including Civil Society Organisations in the series of Adwoa Asafo revelations has been on the alleged GHS120,000.00 transfer into her bank account from the Chief of Staff. The cost of the private jet used to ferry her from the USA to Ghana which is much higher than the GHS120,000.00 cannot be ignored," Mr Ablakwa noted.

