Paramount of Chief of Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV, has accused Paul Adom-Otchere of dishonesty and misrepresentation

He said while it is understandable for Paul to criticise he has been hurt by the deliberate attempt to make him look bad

Togbe Afede XIV's decision to return over GH¢365,000 as a parting gift for serving on the Council of State has stirred a public debate about ex gratia payments

Paramount Chief of Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV, has disclosed that he has been hurt by what he says is dishonesty and misrepresentation of facts by Paul Adom-Otchere.

Togbe Afede XIV is paramount chief of the Asogli State.

Following massive praise by a section of the public after Togbe Afede refund ed over GH¢365,000 paid to him as ex gratia, Adom-Otchere and a few others took a different stance. The popular host of a late evening talk show on Metro TV joined members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to instead criticse Togbe Afede. They felt the gesture by the chief and businessman made Nana Akufo-Addo's administration look corrupt and undisciplined with its management of state funds.

Mr Adom-Otchere and the other critics also felt the respected chief has been insincere in returning the ex gratia. Paul Adom-Otchere alleged that as member of the Council of State Togbe Afede attended only 16% of meetings during his tenure as a member of the Council of State. He also said the former Council of State member also took transportation allowance that he did not merit and asked him to return that money too.

Although the Asogli State has already responded to the claims against their paramount chief by Adom-Otchere, Togbe Afede on Thursday, June 9, 2022, granted an interview to Joy News and expressed his sadness over the deliberate lies the TV host had sought to put out against him.

“My surprise indeed came from the misrepresentation. You can criticise me. You can criticise my opinions but don’t tell lies. Don’t say for instance that Togbe presented himself as coming from Ho to the Council of State and enjoyed transport allowances. When he knew it is not true. He knew that by my character, I could never do something like that.

“I am a resident of Accra. I’m not one of those who will pretend not to live in Accra and enjoy government hostel facilities when they’re working or enjoy transportation allowances. I am not that type. He knows. So that part hurts me. And also the suggestion that I was most of the time absent from Council of State meetings, that also hurts me because it is not true and he knows that is not true”, he lamented.

Togbe Afede XIV explained that he returned the GH¢365,392 ex gratia because he has had a longstanding abhorrence to huge money paid to public officers when they leave office.

He also said he felt he enjoyed so much benefit during his tenure as a Council of State member from 2017 to 2020 and so he did not feel he needed any other compensation.

Asogli State Reacts To Paul Adom-Otchere’s Claims Against Togbe Afede

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported in a related story that the Asogli State Council has responded to claims made by the controversial TV personality following Togbe Afede XIV’s refund of GH¢365,392 ex gratia.

According to the council, Adom-Otchere made many false statements when he discussed the paramount chief’s return of the money back to state coffers.

Among other things, the TV personality said if the paramount chief of the Asogli State can refund the ex gratia given to him as his mandatory benefit as a former member of the Council of State, then he should also return salaries paid to him - especially when his attendance at meetings was not regular.

