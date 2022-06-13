Freddy Blay has joined calls for a Bawumia-Alan ticket for the 2024 general elections because that is the NPP's best chance at victory

He said both vice president Mahamudu Bawumia and Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen have the capabilities to beat John Mahama but present a stronger together

Former NPP Communications Director Nana Akomea was the first to make the suggestion that is gaining support from some members of the party

National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Freddy Blay is pushing for an Bawumia-Alan ticket for the 2024 general elections.

According to the NPP chairman, that is the party’s best option going into the crucial elections.

Mr. Blay would be the second influential person in the governing party be pushing for an Alan-Bawumia Ticket. Former communications director of the party Nana Akomea has also publicly declared support for uniting Vice President Dr. Mahumudu Bawumia and Trade Minister Alan Kyeremanteng.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (L) and Alan Kyerematen. Source: Facebook/@Mbawumia, @alan4gh

Source: Facebook

He disclosed there are private conversations among the top hierarchy of the party to see how they can unite the two leading contenders in the presidential primaries.

He is hopeful that a united front between vice president Bawumia and Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen would be the only option to defeating the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) at the polls.

In the view the former Ellembele MP, both Bawumia and Kyerematen, who would be contesting the party’s presidential primaries next year, have the capabilities to secure victory for the party.

According to a GhanaWeb report, Freddy Blay told Oyerepa TV that uniting the two personalities would also bring the needed unity the party needs going into the crucial 2024 elections

“Almost all the candidates are capable of beating John Mahama in 2024. But I am thinking of a combination of two of them. I would have preferred Alan and Bawumia combination; that won’t be bad, it may do the trick for us,” he was hopeful.

“We’ve been indirectly in our private moments been discussing it on how to unite Alan and Bawumia. Left to me, a combination will be the best for our party. It will bring total unity as we desire,” he told Oyerepa Tv Morning Show host, Kwesi Parker-Wilson.

He also added that he hasn’t personally approached them but his desire would be for the two join for forces for victory in 2024.

