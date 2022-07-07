A member of the NPP has advised the government to include opposition party figure Seth Terkper in the IMF negotiations

Nana Akomea said Mr Terkper, a former minister, has experience and could help Ghana secure a good bail out deal

IMF has started negotiations with government of Ghana for a possible bail out deal following serious macroeconomic challenges

A leading NPP member has advised the government to include former minister Seth Terkper in the team negotiating with the IMF.

Seth Terkper (L) and Nana Akomea. Source: UGC/Getty Images, @Nana Akomea

Nana Akomea said the former minister under the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) government has experience as a former staff of the Fund and as someone who led a similar negotiation in 2015.

Mr Akomea said an efficient negotiation team with the International Monetary Fund should be national in feature.

He also advised the government to include labour unions, employers and even people from the opposition NDC.

“Seth Terkper has worked with the IMF before and even led the NDC when they went to the Fund so he should be included. This is because we need a broad front,” he said.

The Managing Director of Inter-City STC made the suggestion on Peace FM on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

There have been similar suggestions to the government as it begins negotiations with IMF. A former Finance Minister and a statesman, Kwame Mpianim, has been cited as an invaluable person to include in the team to negotiate with the Fund.

IMF team meets Finance Minister, and others as negotiations proceed

The IMF has met the Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta and some key officials of the ministry as part of the start of formal negotiations.

According to a report by Citi News, the IMF is expected to peruse the government’s fiscal expenditure and projections for the year 2022. The Fund will also look at the public sector wage bill, negotiations, and reforms in the government payroll.

Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul attempts to quell labour agitation over IMF

An ongoing strike by teachers and threats of similar action by other worker unions following Ghana’s decision to seek an IMF bail out has compelled Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul to make a passionate plea.

YEN.com.gh has reported that worker unions fear a deal with the IMF would translate into a cut in their salaries and a cut back on conditions of service they fought hard for.

On Wednesday, July 6, 2022, Dominic Nitiwul said the simmering tensions on the labour front were unfortunate and unnecessary during a Joy News programme.

