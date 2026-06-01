GTEC Flags 70 Unrecognised Tertiary Institutions, Warns Public Over Fake Certificates
- GTEC has flagged 70 unrecognised tertiary institutions and warned the public against accepting their certificates
- The Commission says qualifications from these schools are not valid for jobs, licensing, or further studies in Ghana
- Prospective students and employers are being urged to verify institutions to avoid falling victim to so-called degree mills
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The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has published a list of 70 institutions it does not recognise, citing various quality assurance concerns and urging the public to verify any certificates issued by them.
In a public notice released on Monday, June 1, 2026, GTEC stated that the schools are currently not recognised by the Commission and advised Ghanaians to “exercise due diligence” before enrolling or accepting credentials from them.
Ghanaian institutions on the list
Among the 70 institutions, several operate in Ghana or list Ghana as a location:
- Debest College of Science, Arts and Business, Ghana
- Faith University Seminary (FUS), Ghana
- Doxa Open University, Ghana
- Electrical and Mechanical Engineering Training School, Ghana
- Quest International University, Ghana
- Kingdom Living Bible Institute, Kumasi, Ghana
- Global Professional College, Effiduase, Ghana
- Volta University College, Ghana and Nigeria
International institutions flagged
The majority of the institutions are foreign-based, with most located in the United States. Others are spread across countries including Mexico, India, Liberia, Costa Rica, Italy, Switzerland, Cambodia, Barbados, the United Kingdom, Germany, Andorra, Nigeria, Ireland, France, Guyana, Cyprus and Zambia.
Some of the institutions named include Universidad Azteca in Mexico; the Indian School of Management and Studies in India; Breyer State Theology University and Atlantic International University in the United States; Monarch Business School in Switzerland; and the London Academy of Technology and Management in the United Kingdom.
Why it matters
GTEC’s notice targets so-called “degree mills” and unaccredited institutions that often market qualifications online without proper accreditation.
Certificates from such institutions are not recognised for public sector employment, professional licensing, or further academic study within Ghana’s accredited tertiary education system.
The Commission said the move forms part of its mandate to “drive a world-class tertiary education system for national development” and to protect students from wasting time and financial resources on invalid qualifications.
GTEC is rging prospective students, parents and employers to consult its official list of accredited institutions before making any commitments.
It emphasised that it will not validate certificates issued by any of the 70 institutions listed.
Although the Commission has not outlined specific penalties for the institutions, the notice serves as a formal warning to the public.
Students who already hold certificates from any of the listed institutions have been advised to contact GTEC for guidance on credential evaluation.
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GTEC warns Ghanaians against fake US universities
Earlier, YEN.com,gh reported that the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission issued a caution against some universities that will not be recognized.
The list of schools included over 25 schools from the US, in a list that included 62 schools in total.
The commission stated that these tertiary institutions are not acknowledged due to various problems related to quality assurance.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.