Daniel Ofori, a prominent Ghanaian business mogul, has openly admitted that parts of his early trading activities conflicted with his Christian values

Speaking at the Grace Baptist Church in Kumasi, he disclosed that such practices were driven by high port charges and pressure to remain profitable

He said a sermon eventually led him to confront the moral contradiction in his business dealings, prompting him to abandon the practice

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Prominent Ghanaian business mogul Daniel Ofori has shared the story behind his commercial empire, candidly admitting to past practices that conflicted with his Christian values.

Addressing congregants at the Grace Baptist Church in Kumasi on Sunday, May 24, 2026, the businessman recounted how he previously undervalued imported commodities to evade high port charges.

Daniel Ofori, a Ghanaian business tycoon opens up on how he used to ‘cheat the system.’ Photo credit: Ghana Chronicles/X.

Source: UGC

Ofori, noted for major legal actions, including a lawsuit against Ecobank, indicated that such deceptive practices are widespread among importers due to exorbitant customs duties.

Reflecting on his early days in commerce, the Ghanaian businessman explained that his entrepreneurial journey began with infrastructure provided by his family before expanding internationally.

“My father got stores, and he gave me some at Adom. I started using them for my business and later started travelling abroad to import goods. This is how White Chapel came about. With time, the business expanded, and I moved to Accra,” he explained.

How Daniel Ofori 'compromised his integrity'

As operations scaled up, the pressure to maintain profitability led him to compromise his integrity.

“It got to a point where I was travelling abroad to bring goods into the country because of God's grace. You import goods, and if you tell the truth at the port, they are going to charge you a duty that would make you run at a loss,” he further stated.

“So, when you get there, you have to tell lies… So, if the goods you brought are worth 5,000, you tell them it is 1,000, so that after they charge the duty, you still have something to eat,” he added.

The tycoon confessed that the persistent dishonesty eventually weighed heavily on his conscience. A turning point came during a church service when a sermon forced him to confront the hypocrisy of his lifestyle.

“One day I came to church, and what was preached was that God is a spirit, so those who want to worship Him should do so in spirit and in truth. Meanwhile, the work we were doing was full of lies… You keep lying, and even when something is green, you say it is red,” he stated.

Deeply unsettled by the contradiction between his professional conduct and his faith, Mr Ofori eventually decided to halt that business.

He concluded his address by encouraging church members who might be struggling with their faith.

Watch the X video below:

Daniel Ofori wins case against Ecobank

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Daniel Ofori had won a major Supreme Court case against Ecobank Ghana, ending a long-standing legal dispute over a failed investment.

The court upheld earlier rulings, confirming he is entitled to significant compensation, including 30 per cent monthly compounded interest over.

Ecobank has also been ordered to pay GH¢50,000 in costs, with further interest accruing until the full amount is settled.

Source: YEN.com.gh