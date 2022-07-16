Two staunch members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) clashed during a discussion on live television at the ongoing National Delegates Conference

Alhassan Abdul Ganiyu and Jennifer Queen exchanged invectives on television, where they threatened to attack each other

The former is a youth activist of the NPP while the latter is the spokesperson of the reigning General Secretary of the party

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The much-anticipated National Delegates Conference of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is underway Saturday, July 16, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The two-day programme, which began on Friday, started peacefully until two staunch members of the ruling NPP clashed during an interview on live television.

Alhassan Abdul Ganiyu, a youth activist of Justin Kodua's team, and Jennifer Queen, the spokesperson of the incumbent General Secretary of the NPP, exchanged invectives while threatening to attack each other.

Photos showing NPP party members clashing at National Delegates Conference. Credit: Angel tv news/Joy News

Source: Facebook

The two were captured with the presenters at the ongoing National Delegates Conference on Friday, where at a point Alhassan Ganiyu stood up to confront his colleague female party member.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Ganiyu was triggered after Jennifer Queen indicated that she would slap him during their heated war of words.

Several internet users reacted to the clip after it emerged on social media.

Watch the video below:

NPP Election: Kennedy Agyapong Urges Delegates to Vote for Right Candidates

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Assin Central legislator, Kennedy Agyapong, has urged delegates to vote for the right national executives to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to victory in 2024.

Speaking ahead of the National Delegates Conference underway on Saturday, July 16, the Ghanaian lawmaker told the delegates to accept gifts and monies from candidates seeking to influence their decision but endeavor to vote for the right candidates.

The outspoken lawmaker told the delegates to put the party's interest first and elect qualified and deserving persons.

Kennedy Agyapong Sad over Government's Decision to Ask for Economic Support

Last week, YEN.com.gh reported that Assin Central legislator, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, expressed sadness over the government's decision to seek economic aid from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Speaking on the move, the outspoken MP said he was extremely unhappy when he learned the government will commence talks with the Fund.

''I'm very sad today when I saw the publication that we are going to the IMF; that is what [former president] Mahama was praying for, he has gotten his wish,'' he said in a video.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh