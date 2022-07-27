An apostle has named Sarah Adwoa Safo as Ghana's next president if she is willing and gets her father's support

Apostle Richard Kwame Owusu of Jelem Chapel International said the absentee MP is facing the current challenges with Parliament because God has planned them

He also advised Kennedy Agyapong to form an alliance with the Dome Kwabenya MP so he can be named vice president by Adwoa Safo

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A self-proclaimed apostle has said God has revealed to him that Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament (MP) Sarah Adwoa Safo can win the 2024 presidential elections with her father’s support.

The Founder of Jelem Chapel International, Apostle Richard Kwame Owusu, said the absentee MP has already been spiritually placed on the throne of Ghana’s presidency.

In a video shared on the Twitter page of popular blogger Ameyaw Debrah, Apostle Owusu said the current troubles of the legislator and Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection was all part of God’s plan.

Sarah Adwoa Safo. Source: Facebook/@Parliament.of.Ghana

Speaking in Twi, he said:

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

“God has planned all the things happening to her now. So that He can bring her out and make her even greater.”

For the prophecy to manifest, however, Adwoa Safo’s father, Apostle Kojo Safo, would need to do a few things in the spirit and guide her daughter.

Apostle Richard Owusu further urged presidential hopeful Kennedy Agyapong to form a good alliance with Adwoa Safo now, so that he can be made a Vice President or Chief of Staff by future President Adwoa Safo.

In the video that has gone viral, Apostle Owusu told a packed congregation that Kennedy Agyapong, who is campaigning to lead the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the next election, cannot be a president.

The video has attracted loads of reactions, many mocking the prophecy.

“Is he prophesying to Sunday school children?” someone jabbed.

Another person wondered:

“Is this for trends or God actually revealed it to him?”

“What sort of joke is this” another tweep quizzed.

Adwoa Safo’s predicament

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a previous story that the Dome-Kwabenya MP for the governing NPP risks being removed from Parliament for breaching rules on absenteeism.

For close to one year, she has not been to Parliament prompting her referral to the Privileges Committee.

Many attempts to get her to appear before the committee to explain why she has been absent for a very long time failed. The committee has since recommended for her seat to be declared vacant, consistent with the rules of the Legislature.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh