The president has received a massive accolade from the people of Daffiama-Bussie-Issa in the Upper West Region

Nana Akufo-Addo has been conferred the title "Chief of Truth" in recognition of his development projects

The chiefs of the area said the president is truthful because he has fulfilled all his campaign promises to the area

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

President Nana Akufo-Addo has earned the title of "Chief of Truth" after the chiefs, and people of Daffiama-Bussie-Issa conferred the ceremonial designation on him for fulfilling his promises.

Paramount Chief Naa Yelekuang Bawiele explained that the title conferred on the president was in recognition of the extensive developmental projects his government has completed.

He said President Akufo-Addo was "Chief of Truth", or "Yelemanga Naa" in the local language because he had fulfilled the promises he made to the people of the area during the electioneering campaign.

Nana Akufo-Addo enskinned Chief of Truth. Source: Facebook/@KojoGodfather

Source: Facebook

"We requested that you hasten the process to upgrade the Issa Health Centre, which was then a CHPS Compound, to a district hospital.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The paramount chief revealed that the CHPS compound has since 2019 been upgraded to the status of a polyclinic, thanks to the president.

The president was given the title at a well-attended durbar on Tuesday, August 23, on the sidelines of his four-day tour of the Upper West Region this week.

Akufo-Addo shakes the hand of the paramount chief during the ceremony. Source: Facebook/@KojoGodfather

Source: Facebook

Naa Yelekuang Bawiele also said the president also fulfilled his promise to provide the Issa Youth Leadership Training Institute with a bus, adding that the school has even been upgraded into a Technical Institute under TVET due to the president's good works.

"Through your leadership, the District Assembly, led by the DCE in collaboration with the Catholic Church, has established a Senior High School here some two years ago," he disclosed.

On roads infrastructure, he said, "we also requested for the tarring of the Issa Town Roads and you delivered."

"The district capital now has a tarred road and more importantly Fian-Wogu road, Issa Kojokperi-Wahabu-Wellembelle road are also under construction," he added.

At the durbar, the president assured the gathering he would ensure that the Upper West Region gets its share of the huge infrastructural projects planned for the country.

Akufo-Addo Tells NDC To Stop Celebrating Ahead of 2024; Says NPP Is Going To Win Again

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that Nana Akufo-Addo cautioned the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) against thinking that the 2024 presidential election will go in their favour.

He said despite the economic difficulties, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) would win the upcoming elections because he would ensure that.

“I know that there are people, especially the National Democratic Congress, who have begun to celebrate already because of the difficulties of the country.

“One swallow does not make a summer. Tell them…They have been writing me off all my political career. ‘I could never make it’; ‘I couldn’t win’. I have won twice and I am going to win again for the party in December 2024,” the president promised.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh