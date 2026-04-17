Andre Ayew stands at the centre of Ghana’s biggest World Cup selection debate following the sacking of Otto Addo

New Ghana boss Carlos Queiroz is expected to deliver his decision on the veteran Ghanaian international who boasts 120 caps

Andre Ayew currently plays for NAC Breda in the Dutch Eredivisie, whom he joined in the January window

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Ghana’s preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup have quickly centred on one of the most delicate selection debates in recent memory: whether veteran forward Andre Ayew still belongs in the Black Stars setup.

With new head coach Carlos Queiroz stepping into the role just months before the tournament, the decision carries weight far beyond individual selection.

It speaks to the direction of the entire national team project.

Carlos Queiroz must decide whether to call or overlook Andre Ayew in his 2026 World Cup squad. Image credit: Jan Kruger-FIFA, Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

Has Andre Ayew passed his prime?

At 36, Andre Ayew remains one of Ghana’s most experienced international players. According to Wikipedia, he has over 100 caps and a career built on leadership, resilience, and major tournament exposure.

The NAC Breda forward's influence in the dressing room has long been valued, especially during periods of transition.

For a Ghana squad heading into a World Cup under a new coach, that experience could prove vital.

However, Ghana’s current generation is evolving rapidly. Players such as Mohammed Kudus, Antoine Semenyo, and Fatawu Issahaku represent a more dynamic, high-tempo attacking identity.

Antoine Semenyo is arguably Ghana's best footballer ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Image credit: Richard Sellers

Source: Twitter

Their pace, pressing ability, and creativity have reshaped the team’s style, pushing Ghana toward a more modern and aggressive football philosophy.

Under previous coach Otto Addo, Ayew’s role gradually diminished as the team leaned into youth and intensity.

That shift was part of a broader attempt to rebuild a squad capable of competing with the world’s elite over a longer cycle.

Queiroz’s dilemma: Experience or Transition?

For Carlos Queiroz, who was confirmed as Ghana's head coach by the Ghana Football Association on April 13, the challenge is immediate and complex.

Known for his structured, tournament-focused approach, the Portuguese coach values discipline, tactical intelligence, and squad balance.

In theory, Ayew fits that profile as a player who understands pressure moments and can guide younger teammates through high-stakes matches.

Yet there is a counterargument that is difficult to ignore. Ayew’s recent club form has been inconsistent, and his lack of involvement with the national team in recent months raises questions about rhythm and readiness.

With limited time before the World Cup, Queiroz must decide whether integrating a returning veteran disrupts the cohesion he intends to build within the squad.

In the end, the Ayew debate is about whether Ghana is willing to fully commit to its next generation or retain a bridge to its past.

In the meantime, Queiroz’s decision will signal which direction the Black Stars are truly heading in 2026.

Facts about new Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz

Earlier, YEN.com.gh explored key facts about Carlos Queiroz, including his extensive managerial career, birthplace, and tactical philosophy.

The feature offered insight into the veteran coach’s journey, highlighting the experiences and ideas shaping his approach with Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh