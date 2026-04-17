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ECG Gives Schedule for Dumsor in Accra, Gives Update on Power Disruption in Ashanti and Kasoa
Ghana

ECG Gives Schedule for Dumsor in Accra, Gives Update on Power Disruption in Ashanti and Kasoa

by  Delali Adogla-Bessa
2 min read
  • Scheduled power outages in Accra West and Ashanti regions on April 17 for essential maintenance
  • Multiple transformer faults lead to unwelcome power cuts affecting several communities across Ghana
  • ECG assures customers that engineers are working hard to restore power and mend transformer troubles

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The Electricity Company of Ghana has scheduled planned and emergency maintenance exercises across two regions for April 17.

Graphic Online reported that engineers continue to battle multiple transformer faults that have led to power cuts across the Accra West, Ashanti West, and Central Regions.

ECG Gives Schedule for Dumsor in Accra, Gives Update on Power Disruption in Ashanti and Kasoa
ECG Gives Schedule for Dumsor in Accra, Gives Update on Power Disruption in Ashanti and Kasoa
Source: Facebook

The outages on April 17 will commence at 9:00 am across affected areas.

In the Accra West Region, a planned maintenance exercise will run from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, covering:

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  • Chorkor 31st
  • White House
  • Mamprobi Police Station

The eight-hour outage will impact these densely populated coastal communities as technicians undertake essential infrastructure upgrades.

Additionally, an emergency maintenance exercise will run from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, affecting:

Read also

Dumsor hits parts of Accra and Tema on April 16, ECG releases timetable for affected areas

  • Asonkore
  • Kwabenakwa
  • Taslima
  • Tewobaabe
  • Edubias

The power distributor also shared some further maintenance schedules on Facebook.

Areas in Accra dealing with power disruptions

These scheduled interventions come as the Electricity Company of Ghana continues to manage the aftermath of multiple transformer faults that struck on April 16.

In the Accra West Region, a transformer fault disrupted power to:

  • Stadium Road
  • Odi Ahinkae
  • Amasaman Hong Kong
  • Abease
  • ICGC Shalom Temple
  • Papaase Soldier Land
  • Treba high tension
  • Parts of Hearts Park

In the Ashanti West Region, a faulty transformer at Adiebeha near the Adiebeha Seventh Day Adventist Church left parts of Adiebeha and its surrounding areas without power.

The Electricity Company of Ghana assured affected customers that engineers were on top of the issues and working to restore power.

In the Central Region, a damaged transformer at TV 3, Iron City in the Kasoa South District, affected the power supply TV 3 and the surrounding areas.

Read also

ECG releases new list of areas in Accra and Tema to suffer maintenance dumsor on April 15

Engineers were deployed to replace the faulty transformer and restore normal

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Delali Adogla-Bessa avatar

Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.

Tags:
Electricity Company Of Ghana - ECG
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