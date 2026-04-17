Scheduled power outages in Accra West and Ashanti regions on April 17 for essential maintenance

Multiple transformer faults lead to unwelcome power cuts affecting several communities across Ghana

ECG assures customers that engineers are working hard to restore power and mend transformer troubles

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The Electricity Company of Ghana has scheduled planned and emergency maintenance exercises across two regions for April 17.

Graphic Online reported that engineers continue to battle multiple transformer faults that have led to power cuts across the Accra West, Ashanti West, and Central Regions.

ECG Gives Schedule for Dumsor in Accra, Gives Update on Power Disruption in Ashanti and Kasoa

Source: Facebook

The outages on April 17 will commence at 9:00 am across affected areas.

In the Accra West Region, a planned maintenance exercise will run from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, covering:

Chorkor 31st

White House

Mamprobi Police Station

The eight-hour outage will impact these densely populated coastal communities as technicians undertake essential infrastructure upgrades.

Additionally, an emergency maintenance exercise will run from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, affecting:

Asonkore

Kwabenakwa

Taslima

Tewobaabe

Edubias

The power distributor also shared some further maintenance schedules on Facebook.

Areas in Accra dealing with power disruptions

These scheduled interventions come as the Electricity Company of Ghana continues to manage the aftermath of multiple transformer faults that struck on April 16.

In the Accra West Region, a transformer fault disrupted power to:

Stadium Road

Odi Ahinkae

Amasaman Hong Kong

Abease

ICGC Shalom Temple

Papaase Soldier Land

Treba high tension

Parts of Hearts Park

In the Ashanti West Region, a faulty transformer at Adiebeha near the Adiebeha Seventh Day Adventist Church left parts of Adiebeha and its surrounding areas without power.

The Electricity Company of Ghana assured affected customers that engineers were on top of the issues and working to restore power.

In the Central Region, a damaged transformer at TV 3, Iron City in the Kasoa South District, affected the power supply TV 3 and the surrounding areas.

Engineers were deployed to replace the faulty transformer and restore normal

Source: YEN.com.gh