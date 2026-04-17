Nana Agradaa sparked outrage after sharing raunchy details about her reunion with her husband following her release from prison

Her comments marked a shift from her earlier claim of turning over a new leaf, with many saying the “old Agradaa” has returned

The video divided opinion online, as some welcomed her boldness while others criticised her for reverting to controversial behaviour

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Controversial evangelist Nana Agradaa sparked mixed reactions online after sharing raunchy details of her reunion with her husband.

Nana Agradaa stirs mixed reactions on social media after sharing raunchy details of her reunion with her husband, Angel Asiamah. Image credit: @originalagradaa

Source: TikTok

On July 3, 2025, the founder and leader of the Heaven Way Champions International Ministry was sentenced to 15 years in jail by an Accra Circuit Court.

She was convicted on two counts of fraud and one count of charlatanistic advertisement.

Nana Agradaa was released from Nsawam Prison on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, after a successful appeal against her incarceration.

Amasaman High Court judge, Solomon Oppong-Twumasi, upheld her conviction, but he exercised his discretionary powers to vary the sentence, reducing it from the 15 years of hard labour earlier imposed by the trial court to one year.

In the judgment, the judge held that while the offence by Agradaa warranted conviction, the severity of the sentence was disproportionate.

Below is a Facebook post with details of Nana Agradaa's sentence reduction.

Nana Agradaa sparks outrage with Asiamah claim

On Thursday, April 16, 2026, Nana Agradaa took to social media to make some controversial claims about her husband, Angel Asiamah.

During her incarceration, the preacher, who previously spent a lot of time on social media engaging in banter, claimed she had turned over a new leaf.

To symbolise her transition, she claimed she was no longer Evangelist Mama Pat but had become Evangelist Josephine, in reference to the biblical figure Joseph, who was also jailed.

After her release, social media users kept tabs on the preacher, wondering if she would get back to her old ways, but she appeared to have held off the temptation.

However, her latest video saw a return of the ‘old' Agradaa as she expressed raunchy claims about her reunion with her husband.

She also slammed her ‘haters’ and critics who expected her to spend 15 years in jail.

Nana Agradaa's video sparked mixed reactions online, with some Ghanaians noting that they were happy with the return of the real Agradaa, while others expressed reservations

The TikTok video of Nana Agradaa is below.

Reactions to Nana Agradaa's Asiamah claim

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Nana Agradaa speaking about her reunion with Angel Asiamah.

Pomaa’s import said:

"Eeeiii Mummy, defending you is very hard ooo 😂😂😂."

Estelle ✨🖤 wrote:

"Oh my opponent, you have been deceived 😂."

Adwoafinniest🦋❤️💦🇬🇭🇬🇧 commented:

"This is exactly what we signed up for 😂😂😂."

NELLY KUMIWAA❤️ said:

"Ɛneɛ na a thing for Mummy never lost wai😂😭💔."

Positive Vibes wrote:

"The Bluetooth device has been connected 🤣."

Nana Agradaa shares a viral Christian message to encourage her followers after being released from Nsawam pirosn. Image credit: EvgMamaPat

Source: TikTok

Nana Agradaa shares inspiritational message after release

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Agradaa shared an inspirational message on social media after her release from prison.

In a viral TikTok video, the repentant preacher urged her followers, whom she referred to as “Kingdom Pioneers,” to remain steadfast in their belief in Christ, especially in the face of trials and spiritual challenges.

Source: YEN.com.gh