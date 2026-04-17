Pastor Hammond Love, a renowned Ghanaian man of God, has been remanded in police custody over his alleged involvement in the theft of a luxury vehicle.

Pastor Love's Legal Woes Deepen as Court Remands Him in Police Custody Over Alleged Car Theft

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According to reports from several credible Ghanaian news outlets, the 54-year-old preacher was remanded after his appearance at the Accra Circuit Court on Thursday, April 16, 2026.

Pastor Love is alleged to have stolen a Honda Civic valued at GH¢180,000 and forged documents linked to the luxury vehicle.

Presenting the case in court, Police Chief Inspector Ebenezer Teye Okuffo stated that the embattled preacher first encountered the complainant, an SCC Weija-based businessman named Daniel Baidoo, in October 2025.

According to the prosecution, Pastor Love claimed he was involved in the vehicle sale business and persuaded the businessman to exchange his Honda Civic and GH¢30,000 for a Range Rover.

On November 7, 2025, the man of God and his two accomplices allegedly forcibly took possession of the Range Rover from Baidoo.

The prosecution claimed that the accused allegedly forged documents covering the Honda Civic and sold the vehicle for GH¢150,000.

In his caution statement, Pastor Love admitted the offence and promised to resolve the matter but failed to do so.

He was subsequently remanded into police custody pending further legal proceedings.

Source: YEN.com.gh