Singer D4vd has been arrested by Los Angeles police on suspicion of murdering 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose remains were found in his Tesla

Authorities say he is being held without bail based on probable cause, while prosecutors review the case for possible charges

YEN.com.gh takes a look at the arrest of the popular singer, as well as other details about him, including his real name, age, net worth, and more

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D4vd, the American singer-songwriter born David Anthony Burke, has been arrested for the alleged murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

Singer D4vd is arrested by Los Angeles Police for his alleged involvement in the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas. Image credit: @d4vddd

Source: Instagram

A statement from the Los Angeles Police Department said the 21-year-old was arrested on April 16, 2026, after the remains of the deceased 14-year-old were found in the trunk of his Tesla in September 2025.

ABC News reports the singer is being held without bail after Los Angeles detectives developed probable cause for his alleged involvement in the crime.

In a statement, his lawyers said the musician was innocent and that he was only being held under ‘suspicion.’

“The actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez, and he was not the cause of her death. There has been no indictment returned by any grand jury in this case and no criminal complaint filed,” the lawyer’s statement said.

Dv4d’s full name, age, career and arrest

David Anthony Burke, known professionally as D4vd, is an American singer-songwriter whose moody, genre-blending anthems turned a hobby into a fast-rising career.

He was born on March 28, 2005, in New York City (21 years old) and raised in Houston, where he was homeschooled.

He became popular online after he began posting Fortnite gaming montages. He ran into problems when his content faced multiple copyright strikes, and to escape this, he began recording his own original music on the advice of his mother.

Using the music app BandLab and fusing lo-fi pop, R&B and indie rock, he quickly shot to fame, and currently has more than 3million followers on TikTok.

In July 2022, his breakout single went viral on TikTok and reached No. 33 on the Billboard Hot 100. His meteoric rise earned him a deal with Darkroom and Interscope Records. A follow-up hit, Here With Me, also converted social media traction into chart success and solidified his reputation as a bona fide singer.

He released the EPs Petals to Thorns and The Lost Petals in 2023, followed by his debut album Withered in 2025.

Dv4d was arrested in April 2025 for the alleged murder of Celeste Rivas. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has an estimated net worth of $2 million to $3 million in 2026.

Below is a Facebook post by D4vd promoting his album.

Reactions to Dv4d’s arrest

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments reacting to the arrest of the singer D4vd for the alleged murder of Celeste Rivas.

Lä Fũ said:

"Took them THIS long?! We knew right away 🥴."

Kayla Lange wrote:

"He's been walking free for close to a year after her murder. Let alone since HIS car was found with her body in it. SMH. He should've been brought in months ago."

Kristin Nobile commented:

"That took long enough."

American singer Britney Spears is reportedly checked into rehab over alleged substance abuse. Image credit: BritneySpears

Source: Facebook

American singer Britney Spears enters rehab

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that popular American singer Britney Spears entered rehab over an alleged substance abuse problem.

TMZ reported that the singer was checked into rehab after she was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence.

Source: YEN.com.gh