Late Sir John's wife, Agnes Boakye, has reportedly passed on in London

The details about the cause of death are sketchy but she caused a massive stir last year when she sued the trustees of her late husband's will

She believed that the will failed to adequately honour her as the widow of the late former General Secretary of the governing NPP

According to credible reports, the wife of the late popular politician, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, aka Sir John, has passed away at her base in London.

Agnes Boakye, popularly known as Agnes Owusu Afriyie, reportedly died on Monday, August 29, 2022, at 67, but the cause of death is sketchy.

The late Agnes Boakye caused a major stir when she filed a suit against the trustees of her late husband's will last year. Amid the suit, the will, which has since been nicknamed "Forever Will", leaked to the public.

Agnes Boakye (L) reportedly died on Monday but her husband was buried last year.

Nana Boakye Acheampong and Charles Owusu, trustees of the will, were instructed to discontinue sharing the properties as indicated in the will, people close to the matter have said.

The late Agnes Boakye believed the will failed to make adequate provisions for her as the surviving widow.

She justified her protest with Section 13 of the Wills Act, Act 360 of 1971 and Article 22(1) of the 1992 constitution, stressing that Sir John's will fails to make provisions for her.

The will of the late Sir John, a former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and later CEO of the Forestry Commission was nicknamed "Forever Will" because a huge part of the properties was willed to one Michael Owusu "forever".

It is unclear if the concerns about the will were resolved in court before Madam Agnes Boakye died.

Sir John's Will: Houses, Businesses, Lands, Bank Accounts And Other Properties Listed In Leaked Document

Last May, YEN.com.gh reported on the eye-popping details of the leaked last will and testament of Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, aka Sir John. The will contains a huge collection of houses, businesses, lands and bank accounts.

YEN.com.gh has sighted the leaked document published by many media outlets, including Accra-based The Fourth Estate, shows the late former CEO of the Forestry Commission owned 12 houses, 12 parcels of lands of different sizes, 12 different types of private vehicles, among others.

His vast Achimota Forest lands dominated discussions because the will was leaked when Nana Akufo-Addo's government had been accused on social media of using an Executive Instrument to sell off large parts of the forest lands for commercial development.

